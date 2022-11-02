4 Questions with Berrien head coach Tim Alligood

1. Our Improvement Tracker has Berrien as the fifth-most improved team in Class 2A. What has made your team better this season? “There have been several factors involved in us having the season we’ve had. Our seniors are one factor. Most of them had to start as sophomores, and they took it on the chin in 2020. We were very competitive last year, and this year they have improved some more. Another factor has been our coaching staff. William Davis, Ken Eldridge, Doug Nix, Brian Carter, Fred Edwards, Wayne Jones, Austin Rowan and Matt Futch have done a phenomenal job, and I’m lucky to have them as a staff. I have a very supportive principal in Angie Lovein, and our booster club has been awesome this year, as well, giving us the support we need.”

2. What’s been the difference in Berrien over the long haul, since you took the job? “You hear coaches talk about ‘the process,’ and it becomes a cliché sometimes. I would have to use that term for our situation, though. It’s my fifth year as the head coach here, and before me I think they had like nine or 10 head coaches in the last 20 years. This situation needed some stability, and we have provided that. For years the facilities have been outdated, and I was fortunate to be here my first year when they finished the new fieldhouse and stadium. They built us a new practice field at the high school with lights that is directly behind our fieldhouse, and we’ll have a new middle school practice field and fieldhouse by the end of this year. Facilities aren’t the sole factor in having success, but they were holding some things back here that were needed on a day-to-day basis to just give ourselves a chance.”