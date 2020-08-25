4 Questions with Benedictine head coach Danny Britt

2. How has your own team dealt with COVID-19? “It’s been pretty smooth because we’ve been organized. We haven’t stopped workouts or practices. We’ve had kids screened out because of exposure, not because they were sick. The most we had at one point was 12 guys that were out. Other than that, we’ve been rockin’ and rollin'. We’ve done a good job wearing masks and socially distancing. I’m proud of our kids for that. I’ve talked with other coaches, and it’s a common theme. These kids want to play. It’s been taken from them for long enough that they’re scared. They do what they’re supposed to do. But it’s also been fun because we were taking football for granted a little bit. Now we’re not.”

3. What has been the hardest thing with this offseason? “The hardest thing is the continuous change. My head trainer and myself have done pretty much nothing but COVID organizing. Everybody else has done the rest – the conditioning, the weightlifting, the coaching. I’m constantly planning for the unknown and taking change when it comes.”