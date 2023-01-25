4 Georgia players selected for McDonald’s All-Star basketball games

Four Georgia basketball players have been selected to play in the McDonald’s All American basketball games on March 28 in Houston.
Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Stephon Castle of Newton will play in the boys games. Collier, the consensus No. 1 recruit nationally, is 6-4 guard signed with Southern Cal. Castle is a 6-foot-6 guard signed with Connecticut.
Essence Cody of Valdosta and Courtney Ogden of Westminster are Georgia’s girls representatives. Cody is a 6-3 post player signed with Alabama. Ogden is a 5-11 wing signed with Stanford.
ESPN and ESPN2 will televise the games, which are the most prestigious of high school basketball all-star games. The first game was held in 1977.
