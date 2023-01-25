BreakingNews
DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
X
Dark Mode Toggle

4 Georgia players selected for McDonald’s All-Star basketball games

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Four Georgia basketball players have been selected to play in the McDonald’s All American basketball games on March 28 in Houston.

Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Stephon Castle of Newton will play in the boys games. Collier, the consensus No. 1 recruit nationally, is 6-4 guard signed with Southern Cal. Castle is a 6-foot-6 guard signed with Connecticut.

Essence Cody of Valdosta and Courtney Ogden of Westminster are Georgia’s girls representatives. Cody is a 6-3 post player signed with Alabama. Ogden is a 5-11 wing signed with Stanford.

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise the games, which are the most prestigious of high school basketball all-star games. The first game was held in 1977.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP file photo

Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves say they have leaders who will step up after departure of Dansby Swanson
20h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Police: Physical altercation with girlfriend led to arrest of Georgia’s Rara Thomas
21h ago

Credit: AP

Report: Falcons interview Ryan Nielsen for defensive coordinator spot
16h ago

Credit: AP

Report: Falcons interview Ryan Nielsen for defensive coordinator spot
16h ago

Cover 9@9: Marquice Williams set to lead East team in Shrine Bowl
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parkview football coach Godfree resigns
2h ago
Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news
2h ago
High school basketball scores from Tuesday
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
18h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top