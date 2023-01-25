4 Georgia players selected for McDonald’s All-Star basketball games

Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Stephon Castle of Newton will play in the boys games. Collier, the consensus No. 1 recruit nationally, is 6-4 guard signed with Southern Cal. Castle is a 6-foot-6 guard signed with Connecticut.

Essence Cody of Valdosta and Courtney Ogden of Westminster are Georgia’s girls representatives. Cody is a 6-3 post player signed with Alabama. Ogden is a 5-11 wing signed with Stanford.