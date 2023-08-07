2A blog: Teams to watch

The 2023 football season kicks off Aug. 16 with the Corky Kell Classic and Class 2A opens the following day, though most will begin play Aug. 18.

The Thomson Bulldogs will defend their state championship for the first time since 2003, when they were eliminated in the second round after winning 4A and going 15-0. A number of teams believe they have the best shot at dethroning the Bulldogs, however. It’s worth noting here, as is done at the beginning of every season, that 2A has not had a repeat champion since Buford four-peated from 2007-10.

Here are some teams to watch this season.

Thomson Bulldogs (Reigon 4)

2022 finish: 14-1, 2A champions

Returning starters on offense/defense: 5/6

Key losses: RB Jontavious Curry, WR/DB Marcellus Brigham, OL Cain Coulture, OL Jack Gordon, TE/LB Jaquan Hart, H/LB DeVonte Babbs, LB Travion Curry

Key returners: ATH Jamere Roberts, DB/KR Storm Hunt, QB/P Noah Story, QB Jah’Kiaus Jones, RB Anthony Tre-Tre Jeffery, RB/DB Jordan Lane, OL/DL Jordan Jones, OL/DL Jayden Thomas, OL/DL Dan’Quavious Cummings

Key additions: WR/DB Kasai Jones, Sr., WR/DB Ty Jones, Sr.; RB/DB Eric Reynolds, Jr. Ty Jones (12th- WR/DB)

Expected to take next step: RB/LB Cervuntes Felts, Sr.; LB/H Rishard Lewis, Sr.; TE/H/DL Imariu McCallister, Sr., TE/DL John Sallywhite, Sr.; WR/DB Roderick Jackson, Jr.; RB/DB Jaris Sinkfield, So.

Notes: The Bulldogs move on from Curry, who turned in a remarkable playoff performance to lead them to a championship. Michael Youngblood is in his sixth season with the program and, in the previous three seasons, he’s guided the Bulldogs to 34-5 record with two region titles and a state title. “Our goal is to always win every game that we play., and win a region championship and a state championship,” Youngblood said.

Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane (Region 1)

2022 finish: 14-1, runner-up

Returning starters on offense/defense: 7/7

Key Losses: OL Xavier Walker, DL Daniel James, QB Sultan Cooper, RB Sylon Davis, FB/TE Khalil Williams, DB DJ Brown, OLB Robert Brown, TE/LB Drew Moore

Key Returners: OL Lavon Simmons, Sr.; OL Gabe Pearce, Sr.; OL/DL Christian Riggins, Sr.; OL/DL Roderick Morgan, Sr.; RB Tylar Williams, Sr.; RB Diandre Paschal, Sr.; TE/DL Quincy Deberry, Jr.; WR Calvin Tillman, Sr.; LB/RB Brandon Brown, Sr.; LB JJ Givens, Sr.; DL Jarius Lampkin, Sr.; DL Trey Washington, Sr.; DB/RB Laphabion Boone, Sr.; LB Channen Brown, Sr.

Key additions: OL Qualee Green, Sr.

Expected to take the next step: RB/LB Tyson King, So.; RB/LB Dwayne Westbrook, Jr.; RB/LB Oreian Bly, Jr.; RB/WB Cam Johnson, Jr.

Notes: The Purple Hurricane have reached the championship each of the last three seasons, winning in 2021. Tucker Pruitt enters his seventh year as head coach and said the objective this year is the same. “The goal is to finish with a win in Atlanta,” he said.

Putnam County War Eagles (Region 4)

2022 finish: 9-3, 2nd round

Returning starters on offense/defense: 5/3

Key losses: RB/S Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)

Key returners: RB/DL Zacoree Wallace, Sr.; RB/OLB Rashod Daniel, Jr.; OL Tyler Dennis, Jr.; QB Branan Griffin, So.; OL/LB Mark Watkins, Jr.; OLB/WR Jayson Smith, So.

Key additions: DB/WR Kaleb Crawford, Sr., DL/TE Mark Little, Sr.; RB/DB Sharod White, Sr.; DB/QB Jamarion Robertson, Jr.; WR Allan Hill, Sr.

Expected to take next step: OLB/DE Mark Little, Sr.; Wallace; Daniel; Crawford

Notes: The War Eagles went 30-5 the past three years under Shaun Pope, who left the program and has been replaced by Joel Harvin, who reached the quarterfinals last year with 1A Division II’s Early County (9-4). Harvin coached Early County when it was in Region 1-2A from 2017 to 2021 and reached the playoffs four of those seasons. Harvin told the AJC he wants the War Eagles to build off last year’s playoff run.

Northeast Raiders (Region 3)

2022 finish: 8-4, 2nd round

Returning starters on offense/defense: 9/7

Key losses: LT Johnny Williams, DE Carlton Jackson, DT Cadracus Stanley, DT Darius Daniel, G Jordan Thomas

Key returners: RB Nick Woodford, Jr.; ATH Orinate Curry, Sr.; RT Malachi Hancock, Sr.; DL/OL Zantavious Towles, Jr., C JaCorey Riggins, Sr.; QB Reginald Glover, So., WR Kavon Concaurio, So., DB Elijah Johnson, Jr., LB Santana Balkcob, Jr., LB Tailen Sampson, So., DE Amari White, So.

Key additions: DT Harold Simms, Fr.; DB Keland Miley, Fr.

Expected to take next step: WR Zakine Denson, Jr.; WR Jaden Purette, Jr.; DB Javoris Morgan So., DL/OL Isaiah Stubbs, So.

Notes: GHSF Daily recently named Woodford one of the state’s top running backs and was the state’s second-leading rusher last year as a sophomore (2,738 yards, 40 touchdowns). Jeremy Wiggins is in his sixth season with the Raiders, who have gone 25-11 the last three seasons, including a quarterfinals appearance in 2021. “Our goal each season is take one game at a time, one play at a time, and control what we can control,” Wiggins said.

Rockmart Yellow Jackets (Region 7)

2022 finish: 10-3, quarterfinals

Returning starters on offense/defense: 4/4

Key losses: RB, Cam Ferguson, RB Lanier McCrary, RB/DB Jojo Haynes, WR/DB Dennis Sims, WR/DB, LB Nyreon Cooper, OL/DL Montreas Simmons, OL Hugo Rangel

Key returners: QB JD Davis, RB/LB Brent Washington, RB/LB Nahzir Turner, DL Bobby High, OL/DL Braxton Waddell, WR/DB Tristan Anderson, TE/LB Zion McCray

Key additions: DL TJ Hutchinson, RB/DB Anson High, WR/DB Jake Bailey

Expected to take the next step: OL Jaiden Thompson, TE/LB Luke Clay, DL/TE Reece Owens

Notes: Biff Parson is in his seventh season with the Yellow Jackets, who have won their region in each of the past six seasons, mostly in 7-2A. They won 6-3A in 2020 and 2021. Their quarterfinals finish last season was their furthest run since reaching the 2A championship in 2018.