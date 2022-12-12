Class 2A blog: Season recap

The Bulldogs’ run capped an exciting season in which 2A was introduced to a number of contenders that will be around to make noise next year as well. As I say every year, there hasn’t been a repeat champion in 2A since Buford won four in a row from 2007-10, so maybe next year will bring more of the same parity.

Of the eight quarterfinalists, five were newcomers — Appling County, Fellowship Christian, Pierce County, Rockmart and Thomson. All of those teams had reached at least the quarterfinals last year in their respective classifications.

There were a number of surprise teams and highlights that emerged also:

Under first-year coach Keith Hatcher, ACE Charter went 8-3 for the first winning since its 2018 founding.

ACE’s Region 2 rivals, Spencer, rebounded from a 3-7 campaign in 2021 to win its first region title since joining the GHSA in 1968, under second-year coach Joe Kegler.

Berrien earned its first playoff win since 1991 and second since the program was founded in 1954. The Rebels won as a No. 4 seed out of Region 1, defeating Spencer.

Columbia opened the season with a 13-10 win at 7A’s Camden County, which entered as 34-point favorites after beating the Eagles 31-0 in 2021. The win earned them a spot in the rankings for the first time since 1997.

Fannin County won its first-ever road playoff game, defeating Athens Academy 28-13 as a No. 3 seed. The Rebels program was founded in 1976.

Union County also won its first-ever road playoff game, beating Model 28-14, also as a No. 3 seed. It was also their second-ever playoff win, the other coming in 2019. It’s worth noting the Panthers twice qualified for the quarterfinals, in 1972 and 1973, before the GHSA implemented the current playoff format.

Fitzgerald reached the title game for the third year in a row. The last 2A school to do that was Buford during its aforementioned run more than a decade ago.

South Atlanta reached the quarterfinals for a second year in a row, and won Region 6 a third-straight year. Had Keyjuan Brown not suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Hornets’ quarterfinals game against Thomson, it’s possible he would have won the state rushing title a second year in a row, despite playing just nine games in the regular season. He broke former NFL running back Jamal Lewis’ Atlanta Public Schools rushing record in the season opener.

For the first time in eight years, Region 8 has a new champion — Fellowship Christian. The previous eight-time defending champion, Rabun County, moved over to 1A’s Division 1 and won that Region 8 for nine in a row. Back in 2A, the new Region 8 is much more balanced.

With the 2022 season in the books, this space will cover 2A basketball moving forward. It was another great seasons, and congratulations to the Thomson Bulldogs for winning the state championship!