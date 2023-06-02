123 Georgia girls basketball teams to compete in GBCA showcase event

More than 120 high school girls basketball teams from Georgia will take part in the second annual Girls GBCA Live Event on June 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Suwanee Sports Academy.

The three-day event, one of the largest showcase events in the country, will provide players with the opportunity to be seen by coaches from NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III as well as NAIA schools and junior colleges. It is expected to include 123 Georgia teams, including 2023 state champions Brookwood, River Ridge, Griffin, Hebron Christian, Mount Paran Christian and St. Francis. Also in attendance will be all eight state runner-up teams, 43 all-state players, five freshman of the year winners and three player of the year winners. The selection process for the teams involved included the identification of potential college basketball prospects on their current rosters.

Directors for the event are Georgia Basketball Coaches Association executive board members Nichole Dixon (Holy Innocents’ head coach), Gene Durden (Buford), Cedric King (Lovejoy) and Kathy Richey-Walton (Southwest DeKalb).

College coaches seeking more information or to register can visit the GBCA website.