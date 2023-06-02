BreakingNews
UPDATE: 3 children who wandered away from NW Atlanta park found safe, police say
X

123 Georgia girls basketball teams to compete in GBCA showcase event

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

More than 120 high school girls basketball teams from Georgia will take part in the second annual Girls GBCA Live Event on June 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Suwanee Sports Academy.

The three-day event, one of the largest showcase events in the country, will provide players with the opportunity to be seen by coaches from NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III as well as NAIA schools and junior colleges. It is expected to include 123 Georgia teams, including 2023 state champions Brookwood, River Ridge, Griffin, Hebron Christian, Mount Paran Christian and St. Francis. Also in attendance will be all eight state runner-up teams, 43 all-state players, five freshman of the year winners and three player of the year winners. The selection process for the teams involved included the identification of potential college basketball prospects on their current rosters.

Directors for the event are Georgia Basketball Coaches Association executive board members Nichole Dixon (Holy Innocents’ head coach), Gene Durden (Buford), Cedric King (Lovejoy) and Kathy Richey-Walton (Southwest DeKalb).

College coaches seeking more information or to register can visit the GBCA website.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

UPDATE: 3 children who wandered away from NW Atlanta park found safe, police say9m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of brrr°

Atlanta startup gets funding to help make clothes cool — literally
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
3h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Special photo

Georgia High School Golf Coaches name GHSA all-state teams
David Boyd, Karl Bostick among coaches to be inducted into GACA Hall of Fame
Baseball blog: Georgia leads nation with 7 teams in PG top 50
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
1h ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top