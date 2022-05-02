1 in 9 NFL Draft picks played high school in Georgia; 29 total

Georgia had the second most picks nationwide behind Texas, which had 32, while out-distancing California (22), Florida (21) and Ohio (13), according to High School Football America.

The 29 is tied for the second-most in state history. trailing the 30 from 2015. Georgia also had 29 players taken in 2017 but only 21 the past two years. The average number this century is 17, according to Georgia High School Football Daily research.