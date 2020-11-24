High expectations for veteran Georgia State basketball team

“I’m not going to be smarter than any of the other coaches, so I need guys who can score,” Lanier said. “I take comfort knowing we have three veteran guys who can score the ball.”

Williams, a 6-4 forward from South Paulding High, also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He was named first team Preseason All-Sun Belt. Roberts, a 6-foot junior from Indianapolis via DePaul, is also an elite defender who led the team in steals; he was voted second-team preseason all-conference. Allen is a 6-3 guard who transferred from Detroit who emerged as one of the top 3-point shooters in the league.

Nelson Phillips, a 6-2 junior from Warner Robins, was the high-energy sixth man until forcing his way into the starting lineup toward the end of the season. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23 minutes. Also back is the duo of 6-10 Jalen Thomas (5.7 points) and 6-9 Joe Jones III (3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds), who split time at center last season.

Georgia State has six new faces – three transfers and three true freshmen – who Lanier sees as rotational players.

“When you incorporate new guys, there’s something to be said for resting the burden on someone else’s shoulders while those guys figure out the college game,” Lanier said. “The transfers are trying to find their niche and the freshmen are just trying to learn college basketball. It allows the other guys to grow into the role we hope they would develop.”

The newcomer with most immediate impact should be Eliel Nsoseme, a 6-9, 235-pound native of Congo who transferred from Cincinnati, where he played 62 games as a reserve over two seasons. Nsoseme is a beast on the boards and will protect the rim, as long as he stays out of foul trouble.

“He’s a great defender and rebounder,” Lanier said. “He doesn’t have to worry about making shots. I expect him to have an immediate effect.”

The other two transfers are both 6-6 sophomore guards: Jojo Toppin, a native on Norcross who played 18 games at Georgia in 2018-19, and Ryan Boyce, a 6-6 transfer from Memphis.

The freshmen class includes: Evan Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Oak Hill Academy, is a gifted ball-handler and elite shooter; Collin Moore, a 6-5 guard from Arkansas, is a hard-nosed player with a bright upside; and Kaleb Scott, is a 6-7 big-bodied forward with good passing skills.

“All three are learning the college game from scratch, but I’m encouraged about what the future holds and believe all three can help us and be part of our rotation,” Lanier said.

In an effort to limit travel, the Sun Belt has split into two divisions this season. Each team will play four games against five of the six teams in the division, back-to-back games at home and on the road on Friday and Saturdays. The Panthers play four times against South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Troy, but have only two games against in-state rival Georgia Southern. The conference schedule starts with games at Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1-2.