Headed to Atlanta for Peach Bowl: Michigan State and Pittsburgh

Spartans running back Kenneth Walker ranks second nationally in rushing yards with 1,636. “Our game will have two great offensive threats (in Pickett and Walker), who both should be in the New York as Heisman Trophy finalists, I would think,” Stokan said.

Michigan State was so pleased with its resurgent season overall that in late November the school announced the signing of coach Mel Tucker to a 10-year, $95 million contract extension. Tucker, a former defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia, is in his second season leading the Spartans after one season as Colorado’s head coach.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is a former Michigan State defensive coordinator (2007-14).

Although the Peach Bowl is not a part of the College Football Playoff this season, the game’s matchup was determined by the same 13-member CFP selection committee that set the bracket for the four-team playoff. Here’s how Pittsburgh and Michigan State wound up Atlanta-bound:

-- After the four playoff teams were assigned to semifinals in the Cotton and Orange bowls – No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, respectively – two bowls with conference tie-ins set their matchups. The Rose Bowl, which has contracts with the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, will pit No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah. The Sugar Bowl, which has contracts with the Big 12 and SEC, will match No. 7 Baylor against No. 8 Mississippi.

-- Next, the CFP committee placed the four highest-ranked remaining teams in the Fiesta and Peach bowls. The committee opted to pit No. 5 Notre Dame against No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta and No. 10 Michigan State against No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach. Of those four teams, the committee placed the two with the higher rankings in one game (the Fiesta) and the other two in the Peach, committee chairman Gary Barta said.

The Michigan State-Pittsburgh pairing represents the first Peach Bowl matchup of a Big Ten team against an ACC team since 1988, when N.C. State played Iowa. Michigan State is 6-0-1 all-time against Pitt, but the teams haven’t met since 2007.

Stokan said the Peach Bowl office has “probably less than 2,000 tickets still available” for the game, “and the teams have the rest.”