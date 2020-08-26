GSU’s Carter bounces his way to key role

A rubber ball, won as a prize from an arcade claw machine when he was a child, helped start Georgia State’s Roger Carter on his path as one of the top tight ends in the Sun Belt Conference.
Carter took the ball to his father’s house and bounced it off the steps, catching it on the rebound and adjusting to the various ricochets it would produce. He would vary the speed and spin of the throws to get different results. Before long it was hard to get a ball past him. It’s still true today.
“It would come back different ways all the time,” Carter said. “I would catch it just for fun, not even realizing it would help me out later in life.”
Carter, now a senior tight end with the Panthers, can still catch almost anything thrown his way. Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott has said Carter may have the best hands on the team. They’re certainly good enough to draw notice from Athlon Sports, which picked him as second-team Preseason All-Sun Belt.
The three-year starter from Columbia, S.C., has 53 career receptions for 616 yards and six touchdowns in 34 career games. He combines with teammate Aubry Payne to give the Panthers one of the top tight end crews in the league.
Carter had committed to Florida Atlantic coming out of high school, but had his scholarship offer rescinded when Lane Kiffin took over as head coach. He was quickly recruited by Georgia State, bonded with the staff and recognized the opportunities that came from living in Atlanta.
It took him little time to play his way into the lineup as a true freshman. He was on the field by the fourth game and soon afterward had become a starter. He wound up with 10 catches, two for scores in nine games. His first touchdown reception came against Georgia Southern and he still calls it his most memorable..
“It just happened,” Carter said. “I got pulled up in the fourth game. Coach put me in and I started doing good in games and before long I was starting. I was applying myself a lot more, learning the playbook, playing my best with every opportunity I had. Even on the scout team, I was giving it my all.”
Carter has continued to work hard and learn more about his role. Not only does he pay attention during film studies, he observes the other positions and understands how they intertwine. He has paid attention to how the defense performs, too, and used the knowledge to become a better blocker and receiver.
“I’ve improved on my general knowledge of football,” he said.
That level of experience will be helpful as the offense transitions to a new quarterback. Georgia State currently has three candidates – each a redshirt freshman with limited experience – to replace all-conference quarterback Dan Ellington.
“It’s all about chemistry,” Carter said. “When we’re running routes, we’ll tell them what we like to do and ask them what they want us to do. I like asking them what they like to do to get that chemistry. It’s working out so far.”
Odds are good that a lot of opportunities will come Carter’s way. He had 28 receptions, third-best on the team in 2019, and caught three touchdowns. Carter said he hasn’t set any personal goals, aside from improving and helping the team get better. He’s just happy to have the chance to play football again.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “We didn’t have a spring, didn’t have a summer. To have an opportunity to play football, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”