GSU’s Carter bounces his way to key role

Carter had committed to Florida Atlantic coming out of high school, but had his scholarship offer rescinded when Lane Kiffin took over as head coach. He was quickly recruited by Georgia State, bonded with the staff and recognized the opportunities that came from living in Atlanta.

It took him little time to play his way into the lineup as a true freshman. He was on the field by the fourth game and soon afterward had become a starter. He wound up with 10 catches, two for scores in nine games. His first touchdown reception came against Georgia Southern and he still calls it his most memorable..

“It just happened,” Carter said. “I got pulled up in the fourth game. Coach put me in and I started doing good in games and before long I was starting. I was applying myself a lot more, learning the playbook, playing my best with every opportunity I had. Even on the scout team, I was giving it my all.”

Carter has continued to work hard and learn more about his role. Not only does he pay attention during film studies, he observes the other positions and understands how they intertwine. He has paid attention to how the defense performs, too, and used the knowledge to become a better blocker and receiver.

“I’ve improved on my general knowledge of football,” he said.

That level of experience will be helpful as the offense transitions to a new quarterback. Georgia State currently has three candidates – each a redshirt freshman with limited experience – to replace all-conference quarterback Dan Ellington.

“It’s all about chemistry,” Carter said. “When we’re running routes, we’ll tell them what we like to do and ask them what they want us to do. I like asking them what they like to do to get that chemistry. It’s working out so far.”

Odds are good that a lot of opportunities will come Carter’s way. He had 28 receptions, third-best on the team in 2019, and caught three touchdowns. Carter said he hasn’t set any personal goals, aside from improving and helping the team get better. He’s just happy to have the chance to play football again.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “We didn’t have a spring, didn’t have a summer. To have an opportunity to play football, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”