Pending the approval of the state Board of Regents, the school will enter into an agreement with the Atlanta Postal Credit Union to change the name of Georgia State Stadium to Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. The real estate and facilities committee of the Board of Regents recommended that the full board approve the matter. The full board will meet Tuesday and is expected to give its approval.

The committee stated that Atlanta Postal Credit Union would pay Georgia State a sponsorship fee of $21,578,563 over 15 years.