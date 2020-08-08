GSU nearing naming-rights deal for Georgia State Stadium

Georgia State is on the verge of completing a naming-rights deal for its football stadium.
Pending the approval of the state Board of Regents, the school will enter into an agreement with the Atlanta Postal Credit Union to change the name of Georgia State Stadium to Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. The real estate and facilities committee of the Board of Regents recommended that the full board approve the matter. The full board will meet Tuesday and is expected to give its approval.
The committee stated that Atlanta Postal Credit Union would pay Georgia State a sponsorship fee of $21,578,563 over 15 years.
Georgia State representatives declined to offer a statement on the matter while the deal is pending.
According to information from the real estate and facilities committee, the stadium would go by the informal name of Center Parc Stadium. The agreement gives the credit union the right to change the name of the stadium during the 15 years, but no more than two times, with any name change subject to the approval of the Board of Regents and Georgia State.
Georgia State acquired the facility in 2016, with the Board of Regents giving their approval in November of that year. The Panthers began playing their games at the reconfigured stadium with the season opener in 2017.
The stadium, formerly known as Turner Field, is the old home of the Braves and before that was the Olympic Stadium for the 1996 Games.
Staff writer Eric Stirgus contributed to this article.