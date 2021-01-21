Golf notebook: Chris Kirk shows he’s still a clutch player

“Certainly knew that I was capable of doing it,” Kirk said. “But when I came back, I came back with absolutely no expectations. I knew I wanted to play golf again, and I knew I wanted to compete. As long as I stuck with that and tried to make sure that I was enjoying what I was doing, that was all that mattered to me.”

Kirk is in the field for this week’s American Express in La Quinta, Calif., where Andrew Landry is the defending champion.

Augusta’s Charles Howell is 20-for-20 in making the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Howell tied for 19th and shot four rounds in the 60s. Of his 76 rounds at Waialae, 62 have been in the 60s and 68 have been par or better. … Atlanta-born D.J. Trahan tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from this week’s American Express event.

Young Jackets finish seventh in opener

Georgia Tech, fielding its most inexperienced team in years, finished seventh at the all-ACC Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound, Fla. The Yellow Jackets came in at 7 over, far behind winning Florida State at 22 under.

Tech lost three huge pieces to graduation: 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci, 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and 2020 Georgia Amateur champion Luke Schniederjans. Senior Noah Norton, a four-year starter, was unable to play in the opener because of back spasms.

Tech’s low man was Will Dickson, who tied for 15th at 1-over 215. Redshirt freshman Luka Karaulic shot three rounds of 71 and tied for 25th.

Miscellaneous

The GSGA’s Adaptive Golf program needs used clubs, bags and accessories for its “Sets for Vets” initiative. The donations will be used for veterans in recovery who are new to the game. Contact David Windsor at dwindsor@gsga.org. … Carnoustie Sportswear USA has been purchased by Bob Friedman and will be headquartered in Norcross. … The Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship is now the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club after the company signed on as title sponsor. The tournament is March 22-28 at the Deer Creek Course.