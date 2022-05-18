Golf: Johns Creek earns sixth consecutive state championship

Class 7A

Boys: Milton did not count anything higher than a 75 in eight posted scores, shot 6 over as a team and rolled to its second straight state championship. The Eagles were led by Rahul Rajendaran, who shot 71-70 to place second overall, at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. Craig Long shot 72-74, Will Jones shot 72-74, Mason Fundingsland shot 74 and Jack Burr shot 75.

Gainesville, led by medalist Ryan Davidson’s 70-70 finished second at plus 21 and Lambert was third at plus 23. Richard Young was third at even par.

Girls: Medalist Sarah Im (67-71) and Averi Cline (71-70) finished one-two and helped Lambert win its third straight championship at Chimney Oaks Golf Course in Homer. The Longhorns shot a 9-under team score to run away from Walton, which finished at 20-over. Iris Cao shot 72-75 and finished fourth overall and Emerson Elm shot 76-72 and finished fifth – even though only one of their scores counted each day.

Walton was led by Annika Gomeyac, who placed sixth at 5 over, and Saanvi Venkatesh, who was seventh at 7 over.

Caption The Glynn Academy girls won the 2022 Class 6A girls golf championship. Credit: Kevin Price Credit: Kevin Price Caption The Glynn Academy girls won the 2022 Class 6A girls golf championship. Credit: Kevin Price Credit: Kevin Price

Class 6A

Girls: Chanley Box sot 79-81 to finish fifth and lead Glynn Academy to its eight championship and first since 2011 at Jekyll Island. The young Terrors, who have only one senior, used scores from five different girls over the two rounds. Elyse Burney shot a team-best 77 in the first round. Glynn shot 52 over.

Defending champion Creekview finished second at 63 over and Johns Creek was third at plus-71. Creekview’s Lindsay Wayland led the way with rounds of 79-78.

Hannah Barrett of Richmond Academy was medalist with rounds of 74-76 and Lindsay Wayland was second at 13 over.

Class 5A

Boys: Starr’s Mill had four players finish in the top 10 and ran away with the championship at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear. It was the third title for the Panthers, who went back-to-back in 2017-18.

Starr’s Mill’s Kyle Bachkosky finished second overall at 3-under 141 with rounds of 72-69. Ian Humphrey (73-72) and Thomas Reininger (67-78) tied for seventh and Will Sutton tied for 10th *74-73).

Lee Smith of Ware County shot 71-68 to finish first.

Girls: Ware County’s Carlin Paulk shot 78-81 to finish fifth overall and lead the Gators to their second state title and first since 2015 at the Okefenokee Golf Club in Blackshear. Ware County shot plus-70, with St. Pius second at plus-90 and Starr’s Mill at plus-94.

Ella Manley of Calhoun was medalist at 1-over 145 with rounds of 66-79.

Class 4A

Boys: Luke Koenig shot rounds of 66-67 to earn medalist honors and lead North Oconee to its second straights state championship. The Titans shot even par over two rounds and beat Perry by 13 shots at Houston Lake Country Club in Perry,

North Oconee’s Landry Short was fourth with rounds of 71-74, Eli Rogers (74-76), Zach Wiley (76-74) and Freddy Chappell (75-75) tied for eighth.

Perry was led by Andrew Reyes, who shot 64-70 to finish second at 124. Aren Flanders of West Laurens finished third at even par.

Girls: North Oconee made it two in a row by shooting plus-63 to win the title by 39 shots over Columbus. The Titans were led by Camryn Wright, who shot 75-78 to finish second at 153. Leah Anderson shot 79-88 and Hayley Ade shot 86-89.

The medalist was Kailey Crawford of Spalding, who shot 76-74 at 6-over 150.

Class 3A

Boys: Westminster won its fourth straight state championship by posting a 19-under at Bartram Trail in Evans. Harris Barth, the reigning Georgia Amateur champion, finished second with rounds of 67-69. The Wildcats also

Westminster had four players finish among the top five. Price Miller was third at 69-68 and Matthew Young and William Love tied for fourth at 142.

Runner-up Richmond Academy was led by medalist Ballou Phillips, who shot 66-69 to finish minus-9. The Musketeers shot 1-under as a team.

Girls: Mackenzie Connell shot 75-74 to finish third overall and help Pierce County win its fourth state championship and first since 2019. The Bears finished plus-53 and beat runner-up Westminster by 30 strokes at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson.

Westminster’s Jessy Young shot 75-70 to win the individual title, three shots ahead of Morgan County’s Reagan Folk.

Class 2A

Boys: Zidan Ajani shot 76-68 to finish tied for third and help Lovett finish 12-over and successfully defend its state championship at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville. Lovett also got a 69-80 from Brady Rackley, a 73-78 from Jack Shafer, a 73 from John Christians and 72 from Park Howell.

Runner-up Pace Academy shot plus-21 with Ben Shelton (76-68) tied for third, William Baker (78-69) in seventh and Park Howell (72-76) and Brady Rackley (80-68) tied for eighth.

The co-medalists were Ty Darsey of Washington County and Brycen Jones of Thomasville, who both shot 71-70.

Girls: Lovett defended its state championship by nipping Jeff Davis at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins. The Lions shot 45 over, two strokes better than Jeff Davis and six shots better than Gordon Central.

Blair Maner shot 79-83 to finish third, Alicia Kim was ninth and Bailey Brunson finished 11th. Jeff Davis was paced by Jenna Miles, who tied for fourth.

Abby Bryant of Elbert County was medalist with rounds of 78-76 and Bleckley County’s Luck Wiegert was one shot behind at 72-83.

Class A Public

Boys: Lake Oconee Academy defending its title by shooting 28 over at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro. The Titans had the top three individual finishers – medalist Rylan Black (74-74), runner-up Colby Bennett (80-71) and Drew Williams (74-78).

Drew Charter was the runner up, with Marcus Leonard finished sixth at 12 over.

Girls: Lake Oconee Academy won its fourth straight championship, shooting a 34 over to beat Drew Charter by 19 shots. Kelli Scheck was medalist for the Titans by shooting 81-75 to beat Cora Mount of Gordon Lee by five shots. Hailey Fisher of Drew Charter and Georgia Bosart of Lake Oconee tied for third.

Class A Private

Boys: Hunter Smith shot 73-67 and teammate Will Baker shot 70-71 to finish one-two and help Prince Avenue Christian run away with its second straight championship. The Wolverines shot 4 over at Dogwood Country Club in Austell and beat Mount Paran Christian by 26.

Parker Houck tied for fourth with a 71-72 and Maddox Drake shot 80-76 for Prince Avenue.

Jace Butcher shot 71-71 to finish third overall.

Girls: Mary Miller shot a 65-67 12-under 132 to finish second overall and lead Savannah Christian to its third state championship and first since 2010. The Raiders counted a pair of 79s from Ava Cottis to shoot 2 over and beat Walker by nine shots at Governors Town Club in Acworth. Walker counted a 76-75 from Ella Stoll and a 78-68 from Anna Klass.

The medalist was Darlington freshman Ther Kotchasanmanee, who shot 66-61 and edged Miller by one stroke. Haven Ward of Holy Innocents shot 69-73 and finished third a 2 under.