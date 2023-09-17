Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC

Braves slugger Matt Olson clobbered his 52nd home run Saturday night, setting a new team record.

The AJC Sunday ePaper includes a keepsake poster for Olson’s record, in addition to exclusive coverage of the Braves on Saturday.

Readers of the ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will also find coverage of the Dawgs and Jackets, plus full previews of the Sunday NFL games.

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

In the Sunday AJC ePaper

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs got tested Saturday but ultimately passed the test and stayed unbeaten in their quest for a third straight national title. Get full coverage in the AJC ePaper in today’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subcribers.

Georgia Tech suffered a setback against Ole Miss on Saturday. Find out what went right and what went wrong in today’s Jackets After the Game section in the AJC ePaper.

Deion Sanders coached his Colorado Buffaloes to victory in a game for the ages that didn’t end until early this morning. Get the full story in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra, as well as all the news from around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Sports Insider

No Messi, no problem: Atlanta United easily dispatched of Inter Miami and former familiar faces Tata Martino and Josef Martinez in a 5-2 win Saturday night, and the latest Sports Insider, the AJC’s digital sports magazine, has all the details – including how some fans were pretty disappointed not to see the star after making a special trip to watch the global star work his magic. And a comprehensive look at how Atlanta and Arthur Blanks have made the city a star in the soccer world, including luring U.S. Soccer’s new headquarters here.

This week’s 46-page edition also has the latest on Sunday’s NFL lineup with a key factor to each game, as well as a look at Jahmyr Gibbs’ rising prominence and how veteran quarterbacks find ways to connect personally with their much-younger teammates in order to succeed on the field.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Also, it’s time to take stock of this year’s races for the Cy Young, MVP and rookie-of-the-year awards in baseball, including how Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. might fare to be named the best player in the National League.

Plus: Denny Hamlin’s eye-opening quote after his win Saturday night at Bristol; what Dartmouth men’s basketball players face in their battle to unionize as collegiate athletes; how befriending a UFC fighter helped an NBA player get his groove back on the court; why colleges are drawing some of tennis’ top young talent back to campus competition; why several superstar NFL quarterbacks struggled in their season debuts; and more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider!

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution