Sports Insider: Amid U.S. Open action, a look at players’ stake in golf’s future

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
17 minutes ago

As the top golfers in the world prepare for the final round of the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, find out in the latest Sports Insider why the deal being forged between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf isn’t friendly to the players who make the sport a spectacle to enjoy.

In this week’s 35-page edition, sports fans can also find out why several veteran Major League Baseball players and a manager say it’s tougher these days for young players to get their careers going in the right direction.

Also, ACC men’s basketball finds itself facing a challenge to rebound from two downer seasons on the sport’s national landscape — a place from where it has recovered in the not-so-distant past.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Plus: Lean how the NFL’s new kickoff-return rules can end up costing some players their jobs in the name of safety; how an Alaskan salmon run has been affected by a later-than-usual start this year; the star soccer player who has joined the U.S. Men’s National Team at a time that’s unexpectedly critical; how the WNBA has failed its players in regard to safe travel, as a recent Brittney Griner incident shows — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

