Sports Insider: Latest on United’s losses, golf tournaments galore

Atlanta United lost for the fourth consecutive game Saturday night with a 3-1 drubbing from Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In this week’s Sports Insider, manager Gonzalo Pineda tells us there’s something sorely missing from the Five Stripes right now.
This week’s 39-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine also takes a deep dive into ways to improve your fitness: how to gauge your progress without focusing on weight, what you need to know to get into kettleball training, and what you do — and don’t — need in a running shoe.
Also, Sports Insider has plenty for golf lovers, including:
• Coverage of the latest PGA, LPGA, LIV and Tour Champions tournaments that continue today.
• A caddie’s view of every hole at this week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
• Test your knowledge about the legendary course with our quiz.
Plus: find out what kind of changes insiders are expecting during the NBA offseason — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ loss to the Blue Jays.
