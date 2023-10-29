Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith, offense have dynamic day in win over North Carolina

He carried the ball down the field, easily evading the Tar Heels’ defense as Bobby Dodd Stadium grew deafening around him. Smith then tumbled into the end zone after a 70-yard dash, bringing a pair of defenders with him.

Smith said it was one of his “bread and butter plays.” It paid off for the Yellow Jackets, sparking a late comeback as they defeated North Carolina 46-42.

“I’m very good at reading it and the o-line does a very good job at blocking it,” Smith said. “They made my job easy. I didn’t have to do anything but run.”

Smith was among several standout contributors for Tech, leading the unit with his breakout night. He posted just 11 rushing yards against Boston College last week, then went on to lead Tech with 178 rushing yards on Saturday. Smith was a consistent option for quarterback Haynes King — no matter if it was a four-yard gain or his touchdown sprint.

The redshirt senior had 420 rushing yards in 2022, but hasn’t been a key contributor this season. He said he just wants to keep the momentum going.

During the week leading up to the game, Smith said coach Brent Key would constantly remind him it was “time to play.” Smith said he had a “very touching moment” talking with Key after Saturday’s game. Key told him he was proud of him and what he had overcome.

“For me to go out there and execute and (for) him to see that, it was a special moment for both of us,” Smith said. “I’ve worked so long, and sometimes things happen. But it’s how you bounce back.”

Other players stepped up on offense as well, including tight end Brett Seither. The Georgia transfer had two receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns — including a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in the second quarter. Like Smith, Seither had limited yards leading up to Saturday’s game.

Key said player availability is key at this point of the season. Having all three tight ends make plays was important, he said, as well as having Smith, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and offensive lineman Jordan Williams back after limited playing time.

Georgia Tech 46, North Carolina 42

Singleton notched 117 receiving yards, after sitting out the Boston College matchup due to an injury. Among his standout moments: catching a 43-yard deep ball in the second quarter and nailing two consecutive receptions that helped place the Jackets in field-goal position before the end of the first half.

What was behind his big night?

“I just had to let loose that anger I had from last weekend,” Singleton said.

Consistency has also been an emphasis for Tech, which has followed a win-lose pattern its entire season. Individual games have been up-and-down as well, with struggles often coming late. This didn’t happen Saturday, however, as Tech outscored the Tar Heels 22-7 in the final quarter.

Tight end Dylan Leonard said the emotion after Saturday’s win could be one way to develop consistency for the offense going forward.

“You feed off energy,” Leonard said. “That energy we had in the locker room? You can’t recreate that. I think we’re just going to ride that the whole rest of the season, hopefully.”