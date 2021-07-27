Jahmyr Gibbs named preseason All-ACC

Gibbs was named to two spots on the team, as an all-purpose back and a return specialist. Gibbs’ 968 all-purpose yards last year as a freshman (460 rushing, 303 receiving and 205 on kickoff returns) were 13th in the ACC. He compiled the total in seven games, while every player ahead of him played either 11 or 12 games. His 138.3 all-purpose yards per-game average was fourth in the conference.

Gibbs also was named last week to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, along with Jordan Mason.