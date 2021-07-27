Jahmyr Gibbs named preseason All-ACC

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs was his team’s lone selection to the preseason All-ACC team, which was announced Tuesday.
Gibbs was named to two spots on the team, as an all-purpose back and a return specialist. Gibbs’ 968 all-purpose yards last year as a freshman (460 rushing, 303 receiving and 205 on kickoff returns) were 13th in the ACC. He compiled the total in seven games, while every player ahead of him played either 11 or 12 games. His 138.3 all-purpose yards per-game average was fourth in the conference.
Gibbs also was named last week to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, along with Jordan Mason.
Clemson had the most selections to the preseason All-ACC team with eight, as voted on by 147 media members that cover the conference. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was named the preseason player of the year with 114 votes. Gibbs received two votes for the honor.