ajc logo
X

Jahmyr Gibbs named preseason All-ACC

November 28, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
November 28, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs was his team’s lone selection to the preseason All-ACC team, which was announced Tuesday.

Gibbs was named to two spots on the team, as an all-purpose back and a return specialist. Gibbs’ 968 all-purpose yards last year as a freshman (460 rushing, 303 receiving and 205 on kickoff returns) were 13th in the ACC. He compiled the total in seven games, while every player ahead of him played either 11 or 12 games. His 138.3 all-purpose yards per-game average was fourth in the conference.

Gibbs also was named last week to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, along with Jordan Mason.

Clemson had the most selections to the preseason All-ACC team with eight, as voted on by 147 media members that cover the conference. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was named the preseason player of the year with 114 votes. Gibbs received two votes for the honor.

In Other News
1
Jose Alvarado goes deep on decision to stay in draft, pursue NBA dreams
2
Georgia Tech picked to finish sixth in ACC Coastal
3
Westlake’s Horace Lockett commits to Georgia Tech
4
Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas undeterred by speech impediment, even at ACC...
5
Geoff Collins still impacted by long-ago encounter with Bobby Bowden
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top