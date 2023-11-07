Georgia Tech transfers have instant impact in win over Georgia Southern

Gapare had not only handed Tech a 17-16 lead in the first half against Georgia Southern, but had also scored his first points as a Yellow Jacket. A newcomer from the University of Massachusetts, Gapare is one of five transfers who made their debut in an 84-62 win on Monday.

It was a joyful moment amid first-half woes for the Jackets, who traded blows with the Eagles early on.

“This was the first group of guys I’ve been around as a player or coach that the offense was ahead of the defense,” coach Damon Stoudamire said. “In the first half, you wouldn’t have thought that.”

Monday marked the first official game for first-year coach Stoudamire’s retooled lineup, which featured just six letter-winners from 2022-23 and nine new scholarship players. The Jackets’ five transfers proved impactful, combining for 34 of the 84 points.

Yet Stoudamire said there’s plenty of room for growth.

“They didn’t play like they’re capable of and I know they probably didn’t play like they wanted to,” Stoudamire said. “I see a group that’s going to grow. … I love our group. They’re starting to buy in. I think they see the things that we do work when we execute it and play together.”

Tech struggled initially, going 10-for-30 from the floor in the first half. Amid shooting struggles, guard Kowacie Reeves Jr., a transfer from Florida, provided some consistency. He hit two free throws with more than five minutes left in the first half — an important set of points when the Jackets were struggling to score from the line. Then, he followed up with a three a little over a minute later.

Tech’s early struggles may have been due to pre-game nerves, which forward Tyzhaun Claude, a Western Carolina transfer, said he was dealing with. Claude credited Stoudamire’s belief in him for his improvement throughout the game.

“Once I saw he had confidence in me, it made it feel easy,” Claude said. “I think that’s what happened with our team, too. The more we kept playing, the more we settled into the game.”

Returners like guards Miles Kelly and Dallan “Deebo” Coleman starred and powered the Jackets’ strong second-half run. But the newcomers found their footing, too.

Georgia Tech 84, Georgia Southern 62

Tech relied on more passing on offense throughout the matchup, attempting to keep the Eagles’ defense on its toes. The newcomers were key to these sequences, like when Reeves sent an assist to Kelly that led to a 3-pointer with less than 12 minutes left in the second half.

Reeves was tenacious on defense and attentive on offense, calmly nailing two 3-pointers on two attempts in the second half. He was efficient on limited shots, going 4-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-5 from the 3-point line.

1 / 10 New Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire directs his team during an 84-62 win over Georgia Southern Monday night. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Claude was a force in the paint. His 10 total rebounds led the Jackets. It’s a skill he embraces.

“That’s what I hang my hat on,” Claude said. “No matter what I do offensively, if I’m making shots or missing shots, I know I can impact the game by rebounding. Every game, every practice it’s what I’m going to do for my team.”

With several new players and a new coach, the Jackets recognize they have room for growth. Claude sees the team gelling each day, whether it’s during film sessions or off-court activities.

“We give each other confidence,” Claude said. “Tonight might have started rough, but we picked it up. As we keep on playing, this will be a great team.”