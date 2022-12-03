Georgia Tech, Georgia eliminated from NCAA volleyball tournament

No. 5 seed Georgia Tech fell to host No. 4 seed Marquette 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19. The Yellow Jackets finish the season 21-8. It was their third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. A win over Wright State in the opening round Thursday marked at least one NCAA match win in the three trips, an accomplishment last achieved 2002-04.

Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann had 13 kills for Georgia Tech. Sophomore outside hitter Bianca Bertolino had in seven kills and a team-high 14 digs. Junior setter Bella D’Amico had 23 assists.