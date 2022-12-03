ajc logo
Georgia Tech, Georgia eliminated from NCAA volleyball tournament

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech and Georgia women’s volleyball teams were each eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament with straight set losses on Friday night.

No. 5 seed Georgia Tech fell to host No. 4 seed Marquette 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19. The Yellow Jackets finish the season 21-8. It was their third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. A win over Wright State in the opening round Thursday marked at least one NCAA match win in the three trips, an accomplishment last achieved 2002-04.

Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann had 13 kills for Georgia Tech. Sophomore outside hitter Bianca Bertolino had in seven kills and a team-high 14 digs. Junior setter Bella D’Amico had 23 assists.

Georgia fell to host No. 1 seed Texas 25-14, 25-16 and 25-15. The Bulldogs finish the season 23-8. The Bulldogs’ 11th NCAA Tournament appearance included a win over No. 8 Towson Thursday, Georgia’s first tournament victory since 1995.

Georgia’s offense was led by senior outside hitter Kacie Evans’ 13 kills. Junior Sophie Fischer had seven kills.

Texas and Marquette will meet in the third round.

