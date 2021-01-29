Georgia State’s ambitious schedule includes North Carolina, Auburn

Auburn went 6-5 last season, lost to Northwestern in the in the Citrus Bowl, and will feature new coach Bryan Harsin. North Carolina, in coach Mack Brown’s third season, is coming off an 8-4 season, a loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, and has a Heisman Trophy candidate in Sam Howell. Georgia State has never played Auburn or North Carolina.

Army went 9-3 last season and lost to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl. Georgia State defeated Army 28-21 in the rain in 2018.

Charlotte was 2-4 and finished fourth in the Conference USA’s Eastern Division. The 2020 meeting between Georgia State and Charlotte was canceled at the last minute because of COVID-19 concerns. The two schools have split two previous meetings.

Georgia State will face the difficult schedule with an experience group. The Panthers return all 11 starters on offense, eight starters on defense and both its specialists from the team that beat Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl.