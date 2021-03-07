Georgia State wins Sun Belt Tournament opener

Justin Roberts scored 17 points and Corey Allen added 15 to help Georgia State survive a scare from Arkansas State and advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 71-68 win Saturday in Pensacola, Fla.
The Panthers broke a 68-68 tie when Eliel Nsoseme made one of two free throws with 1:00 left and freshman Evan Johnson made a pair with 28.7 seconds remaining.
Johnson then missed two free throws with 16 seconds remaining, but Malcolm Fairington missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the score, and Christian Willis missed the follow as time expired.
Georgia State finished with a 7-0 run over the final 1:57, and Arkansas State failed to score over the final 3:11.
Georgia State will play Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The game can be seen on ESPN-Plus and heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5.
Georgia State (15-5) also got 11 points from Johnson and 10 points each from Nsoseme and Jalen Thomas. Nsoseme had 12 rebounds.
Arkansas State (10-13) was led by freshman Norchad Omier with 16 points and 18 rebunds and Eaton with 16 points and eight assists.
Georgia State got in foul trouble early in the first half, and Arkansas State took advantage, building a 32-19 lead on Markise Davis’ 3-pointer with 6:37. That seemed to enliven the Panthers, who closed the half on a 15-1 run – the final two buckets from Nsoseme in the paint -- to take a 34-33 lead.
The Panthers carried the momentum over to the second half and built a five-point lead on Ryan Boyce’s layup with 14:49. But Arkansas State answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim the lead at 51-48 with 11:33 remaining.
Arkansas State led by four when Fairington made a 3-pointer, but Georgia State got a couple of stops and evened the score 68-68 on a layup by Allen and two free throws by Nsoseme with 1:32 remaining.