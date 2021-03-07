Georgia State wins Sun Belt Tournament opener

Georgia State (15-5) also got 11 points from Johnson and 10 points each from Nsoseme and Jalen Thomas. Nsoseme had 12 rebounds.

Arkansas State (10-13) was led by freshman Norchad Omier with 16 points and 18 rebunds and Eaton with 16 points and eight assists.

Georgia State got in foul trouble early in the first half, and Arkansas State took advantage, building a 32-19 lead on Markise Davis’ 3-pointer with 6:37. That seemed to enliven the Panthers, who closed the half on a 15-1 run – the final two buckets from Nsoseme in the paint -- to take a 34-33 lead.

The Panthers carried the momentum over to the second half and built a five-point lead on Ryan Boyce’s layup with 14:49. But Arkansas State answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim the lead at 51-48 with 11:33 remaining.

Arkansas State led by four when Fairington made a 3-pointer, but Georgia State got a couple of stops and evened the score 68-68 on a layup by Allen and two free throws by Nsoseme with 1:32 remaining.