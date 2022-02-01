Georgia State to open spring practice Feb. 22

Georgia State, coming off the most successful football season in school history, will begin spring practice Feb. 22 and complete workouts with the annual spring game April 1 at Center Parc Stadium.
The Panthers went 8-5 in 2021 and won their second consecutive bowl game, beating Ball State 51-20 in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia State finished second in the Sun Belt’s Eastern Conference and defeated a ranked opponent for the first time.
This will be the sixth season for coach Shawn Elliott, who has produced four winning seasons and three bowl victories. The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator in Josh Stepp, who was promoted in January.
Georgia State returns nine all-conference players: first-team safety Antavious Lane, guard Pat Bartlett, center Malik Sumter, running backs Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, linebackers Blake Carroll and Jordan Veneziale, cornerback Quavian White and defensive lineman Thomas Gore.
The Panthers also return quarterback Darren Grainger, who was MVP of the Camellia Bowl after throwing for 203 yards and running for 122.
Georgia State must replace five-time all-conference guard Shamarious Gilmore, tight ends Roger Carter and Aubry Payne, kicker Noel Ruiz and receiver Sam Pinckney, who transferred to Coastal Carolina.
