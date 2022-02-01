Georgia State to open spring practice Feb. 22

The Panthers went 8-5 in 2021 and won their second consecutive bowl game, beating Ball State 51-20 in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia State finished second in the Sun Belt’s Eastern Conference and defeated a ranked opponent for the first time.

This will be the sixth season for coach Shawn Elliott, who has produced four winning seasons and three bowl victories. The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator in Josh Stepp, who was promoted in January.