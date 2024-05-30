Georgia State sets kickoff times for early games

Kickoff times have been set for Georgia State’s first three games under first-year coach Dell McGee.

The season opener at Georgia Tech on Aug. 31 will start at 8 p.m. and be televised on ACC Network. Georgia State’s next two games are at Center Parc Stadium – Sept. 7 against Chattanooga and Sept. 14 against Vanderbilt – will begin at 7 p.m. and shown on ESPN-Plus.

Already announced were the Oct. 17 game at Marshall at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, and the Nov. 1 game at UConn at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.