Breaking: Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Sports

Georgia State sets kickoff times for early games

Georgia State holds spring football practice, the first under coach Dell McGee, at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Georgia State holds spring football practice, the first under coach Dell McGee, at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
16 minutes ago

Kickoff times have been set for Georgia State’s first three games under first-year coach Dell McGee.

The season opener at Georgia Tech on Aug. 31 will start at 8 p.m. and be televised on ACC Network. Georgia State’s next two games are at Center Parc Stadium – Sept. 7 against Chattanooga and Sept. 14 against Vanderbilt – will begin at 7 p.m. and shown on ESPN-Plus.

Already announced were the Oct. 17 game at Marshall at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, and the Nov. 1 game at UConn at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Remaining kickoff times and networks will be announced 12 days before each game.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta spellers stung at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: The AJC

AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award
2h ago

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tina Charles has double-double as Dream beat Mystics
Atlanta TV sports listings
Charges against Scottie Scheffler dismissed; golfer says ‘police officers have difficult...
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?