State Sports Report

Georgia State sets date for spring football game

The scene outside of Georgia State's home stadium before the 2023 season opener.

Credit: Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The scene outside of Georgia State's home stadium before the 2023 season opener.
By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

Georgia State set the time for its first spring football game under coach Dell McGee.

The Panthers’ intrasquad game that ends spring practice will take place at 4 p.m. April 12 at Center Parc Stadium.

Also announced Friday is that GSU’s spring practices will resume March 19. Spring practice was suspended Feb. 15 when then-coach Shawn Elliott left to take a job as an assistant coach at South Carolina. Eight days later, Georgia State announced that McGee was hired to lead the program.

McGee was an assistant the past eight seasons for coach Kirby Smart at Georgia.

The Panthers will conduct 12 practices before the spring game, which is being held in conjunction with the school’s annual spring carnival. That event is scheduled for 5 p.m.-midnight April 12 in the Green Lot across from Center Parc Stadium.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
20m ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State knocked out of Sun Belt Conference Tournament
14h ago
Kennesaw State loses in first round of Atlantic Sun tournament
Lucas Taylor’s 26 points lift Georgia State to win in regular-season finale
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
23h ago
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue