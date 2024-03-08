Georgia State sets date for spring football game

Georgia State set the time for its first spring football game under coach Dell McGee.
The Panthers’ intrasquad game that ends spring practice will take place at 4 p.m. April 12 at Center Parc Stadium.
Also announced Friday is that GSU’s spring practices will resume March 19. Spring practice was suspended Feb. 15 when then-coach Shawn Elliott left to take a job as an assistant coach at South Carolina. Eight days later, Georgia State announced that McGee was hired to lead the program.
McGee was an assistant the past eight seasons for coach Kirby Smart at Georgia.
The Panthers will conduct 12 practices before the spring game, which is being held in conjunction with the school’s annual spring carnival. That event is scheduled for 5 p.m.-midnight April 12 in the Green Lot across from Center Parc Stadium.
