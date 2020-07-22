Georgia State schedules games with UConn

Georgia State announced Wednesday that the football program scheduled a home-and-home series with Connecticut.
The Panthers will get the first home game, Sept. 9, 2023 at Georgia State Stadium. The teams will meet in Connecticut on Nov. 2, 2024.
UConn competes in football as an FBS independent.
Georgia State is scheduled to begin the 2020 season with a home game at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Murray State on one of the ESPN networks, pending decisions about the season related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the 2020 Georgia State schedule, as planned:
Sept. 3, vs. Murray State (Thursday), 7 p.m.
Sept. 12, at Alabama
Sept. 19, vs. Louisiana -Lafayette
Sept. 26, at Charlotte
Oct. 3, vs. East Carolina
Oct. 15, at Arkansas State (Thursday, ESPNU)
Oct. 24, at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, vs. Coastal Carolina (Thursday, ESPNU)
Nov. 7, vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 14, at Appalachian State
Nov. 21, at South Alabama
Nov. 28 , vs. Georgia Southern