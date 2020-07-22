X

Georgia State schedules games with UConn

Helmets with the Georgia State logo sits on a table after a news conference where Shawn Elliott was introduced as the head football coach for Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (DAVID BARNES / AJC file)

Credit: DAVID BARNES / AJC file

By AJC Sports

Georgia State announced Wednesday that the football program scheduled a home-and-home series with Connecticut.

The Panthers will get the first home game, Sept. 9, 2023 at Georgia State Stadium. The teams will meet in Connecticut on Nov. 2, 2024.

UConn competes in football as an FBS independent.

Georgia State is scheduled to begin the 2020 season with a home game at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Murray State on one of the ESPN networks, pending decisions about the season related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the 2020 Georgia State schedule, as planned:

Sept. 3, vs. Murray State (Thursday), 7 p.m.

Sept. 12, at Alabama

Sept. 19, vs. Louisiana -Lafayette

Sept. 26, at Charlotte

Oct. 3, vs. East Carolina

Oct. 15, at Arkansas State (Thursday, ESPNU)

Oct. 24, at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, vs. Coastal Carolina (Thursday, ESPNU)

Nov. 7, vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 14, at Appalachian State

Nov. 21, at South Alabama

Nov. 28 , vs. Georgia Southern

