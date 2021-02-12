Georgia State reschedules postponed game against Appalachian State

The Panthers will play Appalachian State at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at GSU Sports Arena. The teams were scheduled to play two games Feb. 5-6, but only one of the games will be made up. The other was canceled.

The Georgia State women’s team is playing host to Coastal Carolina on Feb. 23 and moved it tipoff to 2 p.m. to allow time for the men’s game later that day.