Georgia State prepares for unique Sun Belt schedule

Lanier is just pleased the team has an opportunity to play. The Panthers have not had a game canceled or postponed because of COVID.

“I’m glad we’re getting a chance to play,” he said. “I know where’s talk about whether we should be playing, and I get both sides of it. I also get that it’s good for these young men, and it’s good for us to be together. The alternative is a tough call, no matter what side you’re on. These guys want to play, and they’re getting a lot out of it, and as long as we’re taking every measure to keep them safe, it’s been a good thing.”

Georgia State isn’t getting a chance to ease into conference play. The Panthers face a Coastal Carolina team that’s 6-1 overall (the lone loss coming to Wofford) and has a perfect 6-0 home record.

Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt with 96.1 points. Coastal Carolina features DeVante Jones, who leads the Sun Belt with 23.4 points per game, and Deanthony Tipler, who averages 16.9 points. Essam Mostafa averages 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Georgia State’s player with the hottest hand before the break was guard Corey Allen, who was named Sun Belt Player of the Week after he made six 3-pointers and scored 20 in a victory over the College of Charleston.

Allen is one of four players who averages double figures, joining Justin Roberts (16.1 points, 5.7 assists), Eliel Nsoseme (13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds) and Kane Williams (13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds).

“We’ve made some strides,” Lanier said. “Without the games, we wouldn’t have that developmental process, but we’ve been able to illustrate, through experience, what we’re capable of becoming. A lot of growth has been made so far, and playing games has a lot to do with it. … I’m excited about what lies ahead.”