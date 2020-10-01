Georgia State men’s hoops to begin Sun Belt play New Year’s Eve

The Sun Belt Conference revealed its 18-game league schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon. Georgia State will announce its non-conference games later. Conference play begins Dec. 31 and ends Feb. 27.

In conference play, the Panthers will play their first four games on the road: Appalachian State (Dec. 31), Coastal Carolina (Jan. 2), Louisiana-Lafayette (Jan. 7), and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 9), and they will play their final four league games at the GSU Sports Arena.