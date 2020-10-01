X

Georgia State men’s hoops to begin Sun Belt play New Year’s Eve

Georgia State basketball coach Rob Lanier. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State will begin its conference schedule New Year’s Eve, with a road game against Appalachian State.

The Sun Belt Conference revealed its 18-game league schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon. Georgia State will announce its non-conference games later. Conference play begins Dec. 31 and ends Feb. 27.

In conference play, the Panthers will play their first four games on the road: Appalachian State (Dec. 31), Coastal Carolina (Jan. 2), Louisiana-Lafayette (Jan. 7), and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 9), and they will play their final four league games at the GSU Sports Arena.

The Panthers are entering their second season with Rob Lanier as head coach. They finished 19-13 last season, including 12-8 in Sun Belt play.

Georgia State’s conference schedule

Dec. 31 at Appalachian State

Jan. 2 at Coastal Carolina

Jan. 7 at Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 9 at Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 14 vs. Arkansas State

Jan. 16 vs. Little Rock

Jan. 18 Georgia Southern

Jan. 21 at South Alabama

Jan. 23 at Troy

Jan. 30 at Georgia Southern

Feb. 4 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Feb. 6 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Feb. 11 at Texas-Arlington

Feb. 13 at Texas State

Feb. 18 vs. South Alabama

Feb. 20 vs. Troy

Feb. 25 vs. Appalachian State

Feb. 27 vs. Coastal Carolina

March 5-8 Sun Belt Conference tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

