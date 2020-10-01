Georgia State men’s hoops to begin Sun Belt play New Year’s Eve

Georgia State will begin its conference schedule New Year’s Eve, with a road game against Appalachian State.
The Sun Belt Conference revealed its 18-game league schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon. Georgia State will announce its non-conference games later. Conference play begins Dec. 31 and ends Feb. 27.
In conference play, the Panthers will play their first four games on the road: Appalachian State (Dec. 31), Coastal Carolina (Jan. 2), Louisiana-Lafayette (Jan. 7), and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 9), and they will play their final four league games at the GSU Sports Arena.
The Panthers are entering their second season with Rob Lanier as head coach. They finished 19-13 last season, including 12-8 in Sun Belt play.
Georgia State’s conference schedule
Dec. 31 at Appalachian State
Jan. 2 at Coastal Carolina
Jan. 7 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Jan. 9 at Louisiana-Monroe
Jan. 14 vs. Arkansas State
Jan. 16 vs. Little Rock
Jan. 18 Georgia Southern
Jan. 21 at South Alabama
Jan. 23 at Troy
Jan. 30 at Georgia Southern
Feb. 4 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Feb. 6 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Feb. 11 at Texas-Arlington
Feb. 13 at Texas State
Feb. 18 vs. South Alabama
Feb. 20 vs. Troy
Feb. 25 vs. Appalachian State
Feb. 27 vs. Coastal Carolina
March 5-8 Sun Belt Conference tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)