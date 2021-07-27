ajc logo
Georgia State men’s hoops announce Sun Belt league games

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

One season after advancing to the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference men’s tournament, Georgia State will open its 2021-22 Sun Belt play at Arkansas State on Dec. 30.

The league announced each school’s 18-game regular-season conference schedule Tuesday.

The Panthers’ first two league games are on the road in Arkansas. After opening against the Red Wolves, Georgia State plays at Little Rock on New Year’s Day.

The Panthers’ first Sun Belt home game is set for Jan. 6 against Texas-Arlington.

Georgia State fell short in its bid to win the conference tournament last season and capture the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that would have come with it. The Panthers lost to Appalachian State 80-73 on March 8 in Pensacola, Fla. GSU will face the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, Jan. 20 at the GSU Sports Arena and Feb. 12 in Boone, N.C.

More details will be released later regarding Georgia State’s full schedule.

Georgia State’s 2021-22 Sun Belt schedule

Dec. 30 at Arkansas State

Jan. 1 at Little Rock

Jan. 6 vs. Texas-Arlington

Jan. 8 vs. Texas State

Jan. 13 at South Alabama

Jan. 15 at Troy

Jan. 20 vs. Appalachian State

Jan. 22 vs. Coastal Carolina

Jan. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 29 at Louisiana-Monroe

Feb. 3 vs. Troy

Feb. 5 vs. South Alabama

Feb. 10 at Coastal Carolina

Feb. 12 at Appalachian State

Feb. 17 vs. Georgia Southern

Feb. 19 at Georgia Southern

Feb. 24 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Feb. 26 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

March 3-7 Sun Belt tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Note: Game times to be announced later

