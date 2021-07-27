Georgia State men’s hoops announce Sun Belt league games

The Panthers’ first Sun Belt home game is set for Jan. 6 against Texas-Arlington.

Georgia State fell short in its bid to win the conference tournament last season and capture the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that would have come with it. The Panthers lost to Appalachian State 80-73 on March 8 in Pensacola, Fla. GSU will face the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, Jan. 20 at the GSU Sports Arena and Feb. 12 in Boone, N.C.