Georgia State men’s hoops announce Sun Belt league games

One season after advancing to the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference men’s tournament, Georgia State will open its 2021-22 Sun Belt play at Arkansas State on Dec. 30.
The league announced each school’s 18-game regular-season conference schedule Tuesday.
The Panthers’ first two league games are on the road in Arkansas. After opening against the Red Wolves, Georgia State plays at Little Rock on New Year’s Day.
The Panthers’ first Sun Belt home game is set for Jan. 6 against Texas-Arlington.
Georgia State fell short in its bid to win the conference tournament last season and capture the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that would have come with it. The Panthers lost to Appalachian State 80-73 on March 8 in Pensacola, Fla. GSU will face the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, Jan. 20 at the GSU Sports Arena and Feb. 12 in Boone, N.C.
More details will be released later regarding Georgia State’s full schedule.
Georgia State’s 2021-22 Sun Belt schedule
Dec. 30 at Arkansas State
Jan. 1 at Little Rock
Jan. 6 vs. Texas-Arlington
Jan. 8 vs. Texas State
Jan. 13 at South Alabama
Jan. 15 at Troy
Jan. 20 vs. Appalachian State
Jan. 22 vs. Coastal Carolina
Jan. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Jan. 29 at Louisiana-Monroe
Feb. 3 vs. Troy
Feb. 5 vs. South Alabama
Feb. 10 at Coastal Carolina
Feb. 12 at Appalachian State
Feb. 17 vs. Georgia Southern
Feb. 19 at Georgia Southern
Feb. 24 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Feb. 26 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
March 3-7 Sun Belt tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)
Note: Game times to be announced later