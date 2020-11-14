Georgia State loses at Appalachian State

The Mountaineers scored what proved to be the winning points on a 10-yard touchdown run by Camerun Peoples with 4:55 to play in the fourth quarter.

Neither starting quarterback performed very well. Zac Thomas of Appalachian State was 16-of-22 passing, but for 146 yards (including one completed for 55 yards). He threw for one touchdown and had one pass intercepted. Quad Brown of Georgia State was 11-of-33 passing for 152 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.