Georgia State loses at Appalachian State

In a low-scoring game Saturday, Georgia State went on the road to Appalachian State and let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 17-13 loss.
The Mountaineers scored what proved to be the winning points on a 10-yard touchdown run by Camerun Peoples with 4:55 to play in the fourth quarter.
Neither starting quarterback performed very well. Zac Thomas of Appalachian State was 16-of-22 passing, but for 146 yards (including one completed for 55 yards). He threw for one touchdown and had one pass intercepted. Quad Brown of Georgia State was 11-of-33 passing for 152 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Jacob Huesman came off the bench for the Mountaineers (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) when Thomas left with an injury during the game-winning drive, and he was 3-for-4 passing for 33 yards.
The Panthers (3-4, 2-4) took a 7-0 lead with 10:17 to play in the first quarter on a 19-yard TD pass from Brown to Sam Pinckney that capped their first possession of the game. Panthers kicker Noel Ruiz made field goals of 23 and 32 yards.
Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg led his team in rushing with 85 yards, on 10 carries, including a long of 48 yards. Pinckney led the Panthers in receiving with four catches, for 74 yards, which included a 40-yard reception.
The Panthers are scheduled for their second consecutive road game Saturday at South Alabama. Game time is set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.