Georgia State learns time for opening game

Stadium guidelines for 2020: Georgia State announced this week that it does not expect to have any single-game tickets available. Tickets will go to season-ticket holders and students, with an allotment going to the visiting team. All spectators will be required to wear masks while entering and attending the game.

Georgia State is switching to a contactless entry to the stadium and parking lots. Tickets and parking passes will only be delivered digitally.

The school is not permitting fans to tailgate on the stadium plaza or in the school-controlled parking lots. Georgia State will not have the Panther Walk this season, and the school’s marching band will not be performing on the plaza before the game or on the field at halftime. The band will be allowed to play from the stands.