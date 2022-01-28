Georgia State completes football staff with addition of line coach John Holt

Holt played for and coached with Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott during his time at Appalachian State.

“After coaching John as a player and then coaching alongside him, I have tremendous respect for him as a coach and as a man,” Elliott said. “He’s a great fit for our staff and our program.”

Holt finds himself in a good situation. The Panthers return four of five starters on the offensive line from last season’s 8-5 team, including all-conference choices Malik Sumter and Pat Bartlett.

Last week former GSU defensive back Antreal Allen was named assistant secondary coach and safeties coach and Elliott promoted defensive passing-game coordinator Cory Peoples to secondary coach. Allen lettered four seasons at Georgia State from 2014-17 and was an assistant for two years before moving to Shorter, where he worked two seasons as defensive backs and special-teams coach.