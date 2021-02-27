Georgia State beats South Alabama to set up first-place showdown

Georgia State (13-5, 7-4) also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jalen Thomas, 14 points and seven assists from Kane Williams and 10 points and 11 rebounds from Eliel Nsoseme. Williams became the program’s No. 14 all-time scorer, surpassing Shellord Pinkett, who scored 1,176 points from 1994-98.

South Alabama (16-9, 10-6) was led by Flowers, considered the likely Sun Belt Player of the Year, with 32 points, including six 3-pointers. Kayo Goncalves also made six 3-pointers and scored 19 and Locure scored 12, including three treys.

Georgia State had an early 15-6 lead when Goncalves made three consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game 15-15 with 12:54 left in the half. But Georgia State answered with an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead at 23-15 on a bucket by Justin Roberts.

A fast-break basket by Williams gave Georgia State a 33-28 lead, but South Alabama reeled off eight straight and had a 36-33 lead on Locure’s basket with 3:23 remaining in the first half. There were four more lead changes before halftime, which South Alabama led 40-39.

The Panthers came out of the break and outscored South Alabama 9-3 and took a 48-43 on Johnson’s 3-pointer. Georgia State extended the lead to seven after a pair of free throws by Williams and to nine at 56-47 when Williams came up with a steal and a dunk.