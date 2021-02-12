Georgia State beats rival Southern to end losing streak

After trailing most of the second half, Georgia State got back-to-back 3-pointers from Allen inside four minutes to tie the score and take the lead, at 69-68 with 3:42 remaining. The Panthers had two defensive stops, but couldn’t pad the lead, and Georgia Southern went ahead 70-69 on a pair of Eric Boone free throws with 1:34 remaining.

The Panthers regained the lead when Roberts drove and dumped into Thomas for a soft layup and a 71-70 lead at 1:03. The lead changed hands two more times before Roberts put the Panthers ahead to stay.

The two teams play again Saturday in Statesboro at 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern came out connecting on long-range shots, making its first four shots – all 3-pointers – and took a quick 12-4 lead. The barrage was unexpected; Southern averages 7.5 3-pointers per game and make only 32.2 percent of their 3′s.

Meanwhile, Georgia State successfully pounded the ball inside to 6-foot-9 Nsoseme and 6-foot-10 Thomas, who aggressively took the ball to the rim. The Panthers finally took the lead on a layup by Nsoseme at 10:58 for their first lead at 23-22. That was part of a 12-2 run that stretched the lead to 27-22 at 8:22.

Georgia Southern answered with seven consecutive points, the last on a 3-pointer by Bryant, to regain the lead. The score was tied three times, but the Eagles led 42-38 at halftime.

Southern held the lead for the first nine minutes of the second half before Georgia State scored five consecutive to tie the score at 57-57 on a Roberts layup off a fast break. Moments later Corey Allen put the Panthers ahead for the first time with a jumper for a 61-59 lead.