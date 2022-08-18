Georgia State basketball to host Georgia Tech at new arena Nov. 12

The long-awaited visit by Georgia Tech to the new GSU Convocation Center is official.
The Panthers will host the crosstown Yellow Jackets on Nov. 12, the third game to be held at the school’s new arena. It will be the final game in the current three-game contract between the schools; Georgia State won in 2020 in quadruple overtime, and Georgia Tech won in 2021 in overtime.
That will be a busy day around the Georgia State campus. The Panthers host Louisiana-Monroe in a football game that day at Center Parc Stadium, just a few blocks from the new arena.
The Georgia Tech game is one of the highlights of Georgia State’s 20-game home schedule that was released Thursday.
After opening the new arena with an exhibition game against Morehouse on Oct. 31, Georgia State will play its first regular-season game with a doubleheader Nov. 7. The GSU women will play Agnes Scott and the men will play Coastal Georgia, which will mark the debut of new coach Jonas Hayes.
Five days later, the Panthers will host Georgia Tech for the first time since Dec. 5, 2007, and just the third ever.
Georgia State follows with six consecutive home games: Mercer on Nov. 15, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 18, Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 19, North Carolina-Asheville on Nov. 20, Belmont on Nov. 27 and Middle Georgia State on Dec. 1.
The Panthers have back-to-back road games at Northeastern on Dec. 4 and Auburn on Dec. 14 before returning home for games with Rhode Island on Dec. 18, Toccoa Falls on Dec. 21 and the Sun Belt Conference opener with James Madison on Dec. 29.
Georgia State’s annual rivalry game against Georgia Southern is Feb. 2.
The Sun Belt Conference Championship will be played Feb. 28-March 6 in Pensacola, Fla.
Georgia State won the conference tournament in 2021-22 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
2022-23 GEORGIA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Home games in boldface
Date Opponent
Oct. 31 vs. Morehouse (Exhibition)
Nov. 7 vs. Coastal Georgia
Nov. 12 vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 15 vs. Mercer
Nov. 18 vs. Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina-Asheville
Nov. 27 vs. Belmont
Dec. 1 vs. Middle Georgia State
Dec. 4 at Northeastern
Dec. 14 at Auburn
Dec. 18 vs. Rhode Island
Dec. 21 vs. Toccoa Falls
Dec. 29 vs. James Madison
Dec. 31 vs. South Alabama
Jan. 5 at Louisiana-Monroe
Jan. 7 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Jan. 12 vs. Troy
Jan. 14 vs. Coastal Carolina
Jan. 19 at Old Dominion
Jan. 21 at Georgia Southern
Jan. 26 at Appalachian State
Jan. 28 at Marshall
Feb. 2 vs. Georgia Southern
Feb. 4 vs. Southern Mississippi
Feb. 9 vs. Old Dominion
Feb. 11 vs. Marshall
Feb. 16 at Coastal Carolina
Feb. 18 at Arkansas State
Feb. 22 vs. Appalachian State
Feb. 24 at James Madison
Feb. 28-March 6 Sun Belt Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
