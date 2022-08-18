Georgia State basketball to host Georgia Tech at new arena Nov. 12

Five days later, the Panthers will host Georgia Tech for the first time since Dec. 5, 2007, and just the third ever.

Georgia State follows with six consecutive home games: Mercer on Nov. 15, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 18, Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 19, North Carolina-Asheville on Nov. 20, Belmont on Nov. 27 and Middle Georgia State on Dec. 1.

The Panthers have back-to-back road games at Northeastern on Dec. 4 and Auburn on Dec. 14 before returning home for games with Rhode Island on Dec. 18, Toccoa Falls on Dec. 21 and the Sun Belt Conference opener with James Madison on Dec. 29.

Georgia State’s annual rivalry game against Georgia Southern is Feb. 2.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship will be played Feb. 28-March 6 in Pensacola, Fla.

Georgia State won the conference tournament in 2021-22 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

2022-23 GEORGIA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Home games in boldface

Date Opponent

Oct. 31 vs. Morehouse (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. Coastal Georgia

Nov. 12 vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 15 vs. Mercer

Nov. 18 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina-Asheville

Nov. 27 vs. Belmont

Dec. 1 vs. Middle Georgia State

Dec. 4 at Northeastern

Dec. 14 at Auburn

Dec. 18 vs. Rhode Island

Dec. 21 vs. Toccoa Falls

Dec. 29 vs. James Madison

Dec. 31 vs. South Alabama

Jan. 5 at Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 7 at Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 12 vs. Troy

Jan. 14 vs. Coastal Carolina

Jan. 19 at Old Dominion

Jan. 21 at Georgia Southern

Jan. 26 at Appalachian State

Jan. 28 at Marshall

Feb. 2 vs. Georgia Southern

Feb. 4 vs. Southern Mississippi

Feb. 9 vs. Old Dominion

Feb. 11 vs. Marshall

Feb. 16 at Coastal Carolina

Feb. 18 at Arkansas State

Feb. 22 vs. Appalachian State

Feb. 24 at James Madison

Feb. 28-March 6 Sun Belt Championship, Pensacola, Fla.