Georgia State defeats William & Mary in Legends Classic

Kane Williams scored 23 points in helping Georgia State defeat William & Mary 77-59 on Saturday in the Legends Classic semifinals in High Point, N.C.
With the victory, the Panthers (3-1) will face High Point in the tournament final at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Besides Williams, two other Panthers players scored in double figures – Evan Johnson with 17 points and Justin Roberts with 11. Jalen Thomas contributed 11 rebounds.
Williams reached a historic note within the Georgia State program when he made two free throws in the first minute of the game. He became the second player with 400 made free throws in his career. He scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half as the Panthers built a 46-26 halftime lead.
After their game Sunday against High Points, the Panthers don’t play again until 2 p.m. Saturday at Rhode Island.
