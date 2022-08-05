Why Kirby Smart thinks UGA’s offense can have ‘higher execution’ this year

“Maybe the capacity to handle a little more information and do a little more than we’ve done in the past, because guys are in the second year and third year, some cases, of doing it. So, you know, we’re going to challenge those guys to embrace the thought of doing more and embrace being better at your execution. It’s not what play you call, it’s how much better you do it than they do it.”

The Bulldogs did lose tight end John FitzPatrick (drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round), but have added freshman tight end Oscar Delp (rated the No. 1 tight end in the nation by 247Sports), who was an early enrollee.