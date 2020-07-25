WATCH: Sorting out College Football Playoff hopes, implications and Georgia football decisions

But not the FBS football season or the College Football Playoff.

The Power 5 conferences gained great power in 2014 via an NCAA board of governors vote allowing them to write many of their own rules.

Still, when the board of governors meets again on Aug. 4, there are some who believe their vote on postseason sports to carry potential consequence.

The optics would certainly bring the Power 5 conferences into question for some, even though the financial structures and models are different.

In fact, FCS football could find more revenue by moving to the spring, particularly if there’s an opportunity for an attractive television package.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has pointed out the issues a spring football season would have/cause were it to take place at the FBS level.

The players’ interests must be taken into consideration across the board, from the ramifications of COVID-19 risks, to the unintended consequences canceling fall football would have in several other aspects including professional ambitions.

Georgia football, meanwhile, has its own political football kicking around with the school’s current direction of playing Florida in Jacksonville in a season designated for the rivalry to be the Bulldogs’ home game.

Texas A&M recently said it will not play Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, as originally scheduled in those schools’ annual natural site meeting on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel challenges.

At this point on the recruiting calendar Georgia looks to be in need of having four SEC home games to recruit to this season — like all the other league schools — in addition to to concept of not exposing its student-athletes to any more travel than need be.

