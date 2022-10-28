Vince Dooley list of accomplishments

The list of accomplishments and honors for Vince Dooley during his tenure at the University of Georgia is lengthy.
Here is a list, provided by the school:
Facilities
* Seven Sanford Stadium expansion projects, including 77 SkySuites and a $25 million expansion completed in 2004, raising capacity to 92,746 fifth largest in the country.
* $12 million Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall
* $7.5 million toward Ramsey Center which houses swimming and volleyball competition arenas and gymnastics practice gym
* $4.5 million Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion and renovation
* $7.5 million Rankin Smith, Sr., Student-Athlete Academic Center
* $2 million Spec Towns Track grandstand
* $3.5 million baseball stadium
* $7.5 million Stegeman Coliseum renovations
* $8 million softball/soccer complex
Athletic director
* 2016 Wooden Citizenship Cup for positive influences on the lives of others
* 2013 Foundation of Wesley Woods Award, Heroes, Saints, and Legends
* Recipient of 2012 Duffy Daugherty Coaching award, presented each year to legendary coaches who have made outstanding contributions to amateur football
* 2012 U.S. Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame induction class
* 2011 Named a Georgia Trustee, the State of Georgia’s highest honor, by the office of the Governor and Georgia Historical Society
* 2009 recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Heart Association
* 2008 Bud Selig Mentoring Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors to a person in athletics administration who has been in the forefront in creating equal opportunities for minorities
* 2007 Homer Rice Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors Association
* 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award from Atlanta Sports Council
* 2006 recipient of the Wooden Award by World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame
* 2005 Francis J. ‘Reds’ Bagnell Award Contributions to the Game of Football by the Maxwell Club
* 2005 Bob Woodruff Award for outstanding contributions to college athletics by the Knoxville, Tenn., Quarterback Club
* 2004 UGA Circle of Honor
* 2004 James J. Corbett Award recipient from NACDA
* 2004 John L. Toner Award from National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.
* 2004 Contributions to College Football Award presented by National College Football Awards Association and ESPN
* 2004 Selected to Georgia Trend Magazine Hall of Fame
* 2000 Named by Georgia Trend Magazine one of Top 100 Georgians of the Century
* 2001 NACDA Division 1-A Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year
* 1989 Bobby Jones, Peach of an Athlete, Boy Scout Values Award
* 1984 ‘Georgian of the Year’ by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters
* 1984 ‘Sports Administrator of the Year’ by the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Academics
* Over 100 Academic All-Americans
* Over 50 NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients
* 10 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award recipients
* Seven NCAA Top Eight Award Winners
* Seven SEC Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners
* Three NCAA Woman of the Year winners, more than any school in the country
Coach
* Inducted into College Hall of Fame in 1994
* 2001 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award from American Football Coaches Association for lifetime contributions to the sport of football.
* 25 seasons (1964-88)
* 20 Bowl Games
* 201 victories ranked third nationally among active coaches at time of his retirement
* 1980 National Championship
* Six SEC Championships (1966, ‘68, ‘76, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82)
* 1980 and ‘82 NCAA National Coach of the Year
* SEC Coach of the Year seven times
* State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1978)
* State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
* Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame
* Sun Bowl Hall of Fame
* Georgia-Florida game Hall of Fame
* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame
* Pop Warner Hall of Fame
Service
* Chair, NCAA Football Issues Committee (2002-05)
* Chairman, National Sportsmanship/Fan Behavior Summit (2003)
* Honors Court, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (1997-2002)
* Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year selection committee
* Broyles Award Assistant Coach of the Year committee
* Past President, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), 1999
* Past President, NCAA Division 1-A Athletic Directors (1995)
* Past President, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), 1985
* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Ethics Commission
* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Public Relations Committee
* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Rules Committee (1994-99)
* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Recruiting Committee (1991-94)
*Past Chairman, College Football Association (CFA) Coaches Committee
* Chairman, The Georgia Historical Society (2016-18)
* Chairman, Education Committee, National Civil War Trust (2015-16)
Miscellaneous
* Walter Gilbert Award
* Auburn Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award
* 2013 Kennesaw State University Foundation Clarice C. Bagwell Medal for Distinguished Service
* 2020 Elected to Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame
About the Author