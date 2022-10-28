Vince Dooley list of accomplishments

* $7.5 million toward Ramsey Center which houses swimming and volleyball competition arenas and gymnastics practice gym

* $4.5 million Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion and renovation

* $7.5 million Rankin Smith, Sr., Student-Athlete Academic Center

* $2 million Spec Towns Track grandstand

* $3.5 million baseball stadium

* $7.5 million Stegeman Coliseum renovations

* $8 million softball/soccer complex

Athletic director

* 2016 Wooden Citizenship Cup for positive influences on the lives of others

* 2013 Foundation of Wesley Woods Award, Heroes, Saints, and Legends

* Recipient of 2012 Duffy Daugherty Coaching award, presented each year to legendary coaches who have made outstanding contributions to amateur football

* 2012 U.S. Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame induction class

* 2011 Named a Georgia Trustee, the State of Georgia’s highest honor, by the office of the Governor and Georgia Historical Society

* 2009 recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Heart Association

* 2008 Bud Selig Mentoring Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors to a person in athletics administration who has been in the forefront in creating equal opportunities for minorities

* 2007 Homer Rice Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors Association

* 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award from Atlanta Sports Council

* 2006 recipient of the Wooden Award by World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame

* 2005 Francis J. ‘Reds’ Bagnell Award Contributions to the Game of Football by the Maxwell Club

* 2005 Bob Woodruff Award for outstanding contributions to college athletics by the Knoxville, Tenn., Quarterback Club

* 2004 UGA Circle of Honor

* 2004 James J. Corbett Award recipient from NACDA

* 2004 John L. Toner Award from National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.

* 2004 Contributions to College Football Award presented by National College Football Awards Association and ESPN

* 2004 Selected to Georgia Trend Magazine Hall of Fame

* 2000 Named by Georgia Trend Magazine one of Top 100 Georgians of the Century

* 2001 NACDA Division 1-A Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year

* 1989 Bobby Jones, Peach of an Athlete, Boy Scout Values Award

* 1984 ‘Georgian of the Year’ by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters

* 1984 ‘Sports Administrator of the Year’ by the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Academics

* Over 100 Academic All-Americans

* Over 50 NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients

* 10 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award recipients

* Seven NCAA Top Eight Award Winners

* Seven SEC Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners

* Three NCAA Woman of the Year winners, more than any school in the country

Coach

* Inducted into College Hall of Fame in 1994

* 2001 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award from American Football Coaches Association for lifetime contributions to the sport of football.

* 25 seasons (1964-88)

* 20 Bowl Games

* 201 victories ranked third nationally among active coaches at time of his retirement

* 1980 National Championship

* Six SEC Championships (1966, ‘68, ‘76, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82)

* 1980 and ‘82 NCAA National Coach of the Year

* SEC Coach of the Year seven times

* State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1978)

* State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

* Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

* Sun Bowl Hall of Fame

* Georgia-Florida game Hall of Fame

* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame

* Pop Warner Hall of Fame

Service

* Chair, NCAA Football Issues Committee (2002-05)

* Chairman, National Sportsmanship/Fan Behavior Summit (2003)

* Honors Court, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (1997-2002)

* Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year selection committee

* Broyles Award Assistant Coach of the Year committee

* Past President, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), 1999

* Past President, NCAA Division 1-A Athletic Directors (1995)

* Past President, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), 1985

* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Ethics Commission

* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Public Relations Committee

* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Rules Committee (1994-99)

* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Recruiting Committee (1991-94)

*Past Chairman, College Football Association (CFA) Coaches Committee

* Chairman, The Georgia Historical Society (2016-18)

* Chairman, Education Committee, National Civil War Trust (2015-16)

Miscellaneous

* Walter Gilbert Award

* Auburn Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award

* 2013 Kennesaw State University Foundation Clarice C. Bagwell Medal for Distinguished Service

* 2020 Elected to Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame