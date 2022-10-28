ajc logo
X

Vince Dooley list of accomplishments

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The list of accomplishments and honors for Vince Dooley during his tenure at the University of Georgia is lengthy.

Here is a list, provided by the school:

Facilities

* Seven Sanford Stadium expansion projects, including 77 SkySuites and a $25 million expansion completed in 2004, raising capacity to 92,746 fifth largest in the country.

* $12 million Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall

* $7.5 million toward Ramsey Center which houses swimming and volleyball competition arenas and gymnastics practice gym

* $4.5 million Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion and renovation

* $7.5 million Rankin Smith, Sr., Student-Athlete Academic Center

* $2 million Spec Towns Track grandstand

* $3.5 million baseball stadium

* $7.5 million Stegeman Coliseum renovations

* $8 million softball/soccer complex

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the life of Vince Dooley

Athletic director

* 2016 Wooden Citizenship Cup for positive influences on the lives of others

* 2013 Foundation of Wesley Woods Award, Heroes, Saints, and Legends

* Recipient of 2012 Duffy Daugherty Coaching award, presented each year to legendary coaches who have made outstanding contributions to amateur football

* 2012 U.S. Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame induction class

* 2011 Named a Georgia Trustee, the State of Georgia’s highest honor, by the office of the Governor and Georgia Historical Society

* 2009 recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Heart Association

* 2008 Bud Selig Mentoring Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors to a person in athletics administration who has been in the forefront in creating equal opportunities for minorities

* 2007 Homer Rice Award presented by the Division 1-A Athletic Directors Association

* 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award from Atlanta Sports Council

* 2006 recipient of the Wooden Award by World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame

* 2005 Francis J. ‘Reds’ Bagnell Award Contributions to the Game of Football by the Maxwell Club

* 2005 Bob Woodruff Award for outstanding contributions to college athletics by the Knoxville, Tenn., Quarterback Club

* 2004 UGA Circle of Honor

* 2004 James J. Corbett Award recipient from NACDA

* 2004 John L. Toner Award from National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.

* 2004 Contributions to College Football Award presented by National College Football Awards Association and ESPN

* 2004 Selected to Georgia Trend Magazine Hall of Fame

* 2000 Named by Georgia Trend Magazine one of Top 100 Georgians of the Century

* 2001 NACDA Division 1-A Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year

* 1989 Bobby Jones, Peach of an Athlete, Boy Scout Values Award

* 1984 ‘Georgian of the Year’ by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters

* 1984 ‘Sports Administrator of the Year’ by the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Academics

* Over 100 Academic All-Americans

* Over 50 NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients

* 10 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award recipients

* Seven NCAA Top Eight Award Winners

* Seven SEC Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners

* Three NCAA Woman of the Year winners, more than any school in the country

Coach

* Inducted into College Hall of Fame in 1994

* 2001 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award from American Football Coaches Association for lifetime contributions to the sport of football.

* 25 seasons (1964-88)

* 20 Bowl Games

* 201 victories ranked third nationally among active coaches at time of his retirement

* 1980 National Championship

* Six SEC Championships (1966, ‘68, ‘76, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82)

* 1980 and ‘82 NCAA National Coach of the Year

* SEC Coach of the Year seven times

* State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1978)

* State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

* Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

* Sun Bowl Hall of Fame

* Georgia-Florida game Hall of Fame

* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame

* Pop Warner Hall of Fame

Service

* Chair, NCAA Football Issues Committee (2002-05)

* Chairman, National Sportsmanship/Fan Behavior Summit (2003)

* Honors Court, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (1997-2002)

* Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year selection committee

* Broyles Award Assistant Coach of the Year committee

* Past President, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), 1999

* Past President, NCAA Division 1-A Athletic Directors (1995)

* Past President, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), 1985

* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Ethics Commission

* Past Chairman, American Football Coaches Association Public Relations Committee

* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Rules Committee (1994-99)

* Past Chairman, NCAA Football Recruiting Committee (1991-94)

*Past Chairman, College Football Association (CFA) Coaches Committee

* Chairman, The Georgia Historical Society (2016-18)

* Chairman, Education Committee, National Civil War Trust (2015-16)

Miscellaneous

* Walter Gilbert Award

* Auburn Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award

* 2013 Kennesaw State University Foundation Clarice C. Bagwell Medal for Distinguished Service

* 2020 Elected to Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gene Blythe

Georgia’s Vince Dooley: The man who knew so much47m ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s J Batt hires executive deputy AD, Jon Palumbo
2h ago

Credit: Aaron Doster

The Falcons don’t look like a first-place team, but check the standings
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

At last, football brings Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley and his father together
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

At last, football brings Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley and his father together
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Share your memories and photos of Vince Dooley
55m ago
Reaction to passing of Vince Dooley: “He is with Jesus!!!’
1h ago
BREAKING NEWS: Vince Dooley, Georgia football coach with most wins, dies at age 90
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
8h ago
WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top