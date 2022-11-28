UGA SEC Championship quiz

Their opponent this year is the LSU Tigers, led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Georgia once again enters the game with a perfect record, just as they did last season before Alabama handed the Bulldogs their lone loss, 41-24.

The Bulldogs are led by QB Stetson Bennett and a defense that is almost as dominant as the squad from 2021. The Tigers and Bulldogs last met in the SEC Championship in 2019 when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 37-10 win on their way to the National Championship. The Bulldogs hope 2022 is the next step in their quest to repeat as National Champions.