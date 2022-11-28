BreakingNews
FBI: Remains found in Savannah-area landfill belong to 20-month-old boy
UGA SEC Championship quiz

Georgia Bulldogs
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs head back to the SEC Championship for the fifth time in six seasons.

Their opponent this year is the LSU Tigers, led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Georgia once again enters the game with a perfect record, just as they did last season before Alabama handed the Bulldogs their lone loss, 41-24.

The Bulldogs are led by QB Stetson Bennett and a defense that is almost as dominant as the squad from 2021. The Tigers and Bulldogs last met in the SEC Championship in 2019 when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 37-10 win on their way to the National Championship. The Bulldogs hope 2022 is the next step in their quest to repeat as National Champions.

Now it’s time to check your knowledge of Georgia’s history in the SEC Championship. See if you can ace the quiz.

