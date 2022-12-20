UGA Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Quiz

For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs will ring in the New Year playing a Big Ten team for the chance to play for the 2022 National Championship. This year, the Dawg’s opponent and the venue have changed, and Kirby Smart and the team only need to make the short trip to Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where they’ll take on The Ohio State University Buckeyes.
The winner of the game will head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to take on the winner of the Fiesta Bowl featuring TCU vs. Michigan. The Ohio State University, led by head coach Ryan Day, enter the contest with a 11-1 record — their only loss coming against eventual Big Ten champion Michigan who beat the Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus back in November.
Before you settle in to watch to the game, test your knowledge of Georgia’s past bowl game history.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com