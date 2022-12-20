UGA Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Quiz

The winner of the game will head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to take on the winner of the Fiesta Bowl featuring TCU vs. Michigan. The Ohio State University, led by head coach Ryan Day, enter the contest with a 11-1 record — their only loss coming against eventual Big Ten champion Michigan who beat the Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus back in November.

Before you settle in to watch to the game, test your knowledge of Georgia’s past bowl game history.