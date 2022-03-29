UGA, basketball coach Mike White agree to 6-year deal worth at least $20.4M

ATHENS -- The UGA Athletic Association on Tuesday released the annual compensation for men’s basketball coach Mike White.
The Bulldogs’ new coach, hired March 13 to replace Tom Crean, will be paid at least $3.4 million annually, according to a response to the AJC’s March 13 open-records request. UGA did not release terms, but the AJC has learned that it is for six years.
White, 45, was to make $3.2 million from Florida next season. White received a six-year extension from the Gators last year. UGA reportedly agreed to pay the $1.25 million buyout built into that deal.
Crean also made $3.2 million as Georgia’s coach. Crean had two years remaining on his contract when he was dismissed March 11.
White’s salary ranks sixth among SEC coaches, according to published reports. Kentucky’s John Calipari ($8.6 million), Auburn’s Bruce Pearl ($5.4M) and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes ($5.2M) are the top three.
White recorded a 143-88 record (72-52 SEC) while in Gainesville. Including a four-year stint at Louisiana Tech, he has led his teams into postseason play in eight of 10 possible seasons. Florida played in the NIT this season.
Georgia introduced Katie Abrahamson-Henderson – “Coach Abe,” for short – as its new women’s basketball coach Tuesday. She replaces Joni Taylor, who left for a deal at Texas A&M that is expected to double her UGA compensation of $850,000 per year. UGA has not disclosed yet its compensation plan for Abrahamson-Henderson.
