UGA, basketball coach Mike White agree to 6-year deal worth at least $20.4M

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ new coach, hired March 13 to replace Tom Crean, will be paid at least $3.4 million annually, according to a response to the AJC’s March 13 open-records request. UGA did not release terms, but the AJC has learned that it is for six years.

White, 45, was to make $3.2 million from Florida next season. White received a six-year extension from the Gators last year. UGA reportedly agreed to pay the $1.25 million buyout built into that deal.