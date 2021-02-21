UGA baseball trainer faces felony obscenity charges involving a child

Castleman’s bio already had been scrubbed from the athletic association’s website Saturday.

According to a charging document provided by the Roswell Police Department on Saturday, Castleman is charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor; use of a computer service to seduce, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act; obscene Internet contact with a child; and solicitation of sodomy. Each charge carries with it a $50,000 surety bond.

This is Castleman’s first year at UGA. The Royal Oak, Mich., native was hired by UGA sports medicine as an associate athletic trainer in September, according to his biography in the baseball team’s media guide. Before joining the Bulldogs’ program, Castleman spent two years as a trainer for the baseball and football teams at Central Michigan University. Castleman graduated from Grand Valley State in 2014 and is married, according to his UGA bio.

No other information was immediately available.

Georgia baseball opened its 2021 season Friday. Mike Dews replaced Castleman as the team’s trainer.