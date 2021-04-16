UGA athletics losing its top fundraising executive to LSU

ATHENS -- Matt Borman, Georgia’s deputy athletic director for development since 2017, is leaving to accept a similar position at LSU, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Friday.
Borman oversaw the most successful fundraising period in the history of Georgia athletics over the past four years. His tenure coincided with the ascension of football coach Kirby Smart and the advent of the Magill Society donor group. The Magill Society has grown to more than 1,300 members and has raised nearly $170 million in pledges and donations for capital building projects. The latest is the $80 million football operations addition at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
Neither Borman nor Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks responded to messages seeking comment. However, Borman confirmed the news to The Athens Banner-Herald, which was first to report it Friday.
“It’s just an opportunity for me that I just couldn’t pass up,” Borman told the Banner-Herald. “My family and I have had the best four-plus years of our lives in Athens. But this is an opportunity to further my career at an awesome institution, and they just gave me an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”
Furthering his career always has been a powerful motivation for Borman. He came to UGA from West Virginia as a fundraising senior administrator with the clear objective of becoming an athletic director as soon as possible. Borman had hoped to be considered a candidate to succeed Greg McGarity when the Bulldogs’ 10-year athletic director decided to retire in November. However, he was not among those to be interviewed.
After Brooks was appointed in December and took over Jan. 6 of this year, Borman hoped to become Georgia’s No. 2 administrator. However, that appointment went to Darrice Griffin.
At LSU, Borman will replace Rick Perry as president and CEO of LSU’s Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF). The TAF operates almost as a separate entity from LSU athletics. Scott Woodward took over as LSU’s athletic director last year after serving as Texas A&M’s AD from 2016-19.
LSU has yet to announce Borman’s appointment.