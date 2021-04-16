UGA athletics losing its top fundraising executive to LSU

Borman oversaw the most successful fundraising period in the history of Georgia athletics over the past four years. His tenure coincided with the ascension of football coach Kirby Smart and the advent of the Magill Society donor group. The Magill Society has grown to more than 1,300 members and has raised nearly $170 million in pledges and donations for capital building projects. The latest is the $80 million football operations addition at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Neither Borman nor Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks responded to messages seeking comment. However, Borman confirmed the news to The Athens Banner-Herald, which was first to report it Friday.