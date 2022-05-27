UGA athletic board approves record budget

Friday was the second day of the annual end-of-the-year spring meeting. On Thursday, the board approved an expenditure of $90.2 million to go toward two construction projects: the renovation and expansion of the southside grandstand at Sanford Stadium and $27.6 million to build a new indoor tennis facility at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Both projects will begin next year.

On Friday, the board heard wellness reports from student representatives Meg Kowalski (tennis), Josh Stinson (baseball) and Brennan Cox (student government). Cox proposed a series of changes to the student ticket policy, which were approved by the board.

David Shipley, a UGA law school professor who serves as faculty-athletics rep, pointed out that line items in the new budget are dedicated “to enhance the mental well-being of student-athletes.” The athletic department now employs five full-time mental-health professionals.

“It’s not just college athletes, it’s college students in general. We recognize that,” Brooks said. “We’re dealing with a lot of high-performing student-athletes that put a lot of pressure on themselves. We’re learning that the support we give them in that area goes a long way. They’ve embraced it. So, we want to support them on the court, on the field, in the classroom.”

The tenures of all three student representatives expired at the ended with the meeting. New reps for 2023 are softball player Jaiden Fields, a junior from Kennesaw, and sprinter Caleb Cavanaugh, a junior from Houston. The student-body representative will be announced at a later date.