Two Georgia football coaches receive pay raises

“These are commitments that were made pre-COVID that we just followed up on lately,” he said. “There was a time there when we couldn’t really do anything (with salaries). I don’t want anybody to think Georgia’s spending all this money. Most of it was contractual anyway. These are all pre-COVID adjustments that already had been agreed upon.”

Georgia athletics had limited its expenditures to only “critical spending” since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. UGA was able to avoid furloughs in June when the state house approved a $26 billion budget that was later approved by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The SEC is expected to vote in the next week or so on whether to proceed with a full football season as scheduled or play a conference-only schedule, as the Pac-12 and Big Ten have chosen to do. The Bulldogs have been practicing since July 15, along with other SEC teams.