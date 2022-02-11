Tragedy hits former Georgia Bulldogs football player, gymnast

Cory Phillips, who played for the Bulldogs from 1998-02, and his wife, Courtney, a former UGA gymnast, lost their youngest son, Walker, in an overnight blaze. He was 10.

The couple was out of town on a ski trip, and their three children were in the care of a grandparent when the fire broke out. Firefighters are still on the scene. The other two children were not injured, according to friends. No other details were immediately available.