Tragedy hits former Georgia Bulldogs football player, gymnast

ATHENS -- A former Georgia quarterback and his wife are grieving the death of a child Friday following a tragic fire in Cartersville.
Cory Phillips, who played for the Bulldogs from 1998-02, and his wife, Courtney, a former UGA gymnast, lost their youngest son, Walker, in an overnight blaze. He was 10.
The couple was out of town on a ski trip, and their three children were in the care of a grandparent when the fire broke out. Firefighters are still on the scene. The other two children were not injured, according to friends. No other details were immediately available.
Former football coach Jim Donnan, gymnastics coach Suzanne Yoculan and the couple’s former Georgia teammates were quickly mobilizing Friday to provide aid and comfort.
Phillips was the last walk-on to start for the Bulldogs at quarterback before Stetson Bennett took over in 2020.
Phillips grew up in Hartwell and starred at Hart County High School. He finished his UGA career with 1,378 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The former Courtney Whittle, Phillips’ wife, is from Dalton and lettered as a UGA gymnast in 1997 and 1998.
This story will updated when more information is available.
