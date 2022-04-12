Tickets available for G-Day, featuring Georgia football ring ceremony

The primary attraction will be the Bulldogs’ national championship ring ceremony. Though calling it a “ceremony” may be too strong of a word.

While planning by UGA’s operations staff was still taking place Tuesday, the preliminary plan is for Georgia’s championship rings to be presented between quarters of the scrimmage. Nakobe Dean, speaking on an Athens Banner-Herald podcast this week, told reporter Marc Weiszer that he and the other outgoing lettermen on the 2021 team have been encouraged by UGA to make every effort to be in attendance Saturday. Many of them are preparing for the NFL draft.

But early feedback is that Georgia doesn’t plan to make too big of a fuss about it. The Bulldogs were feted in a January parade for their 33-18 victory over Alabama and 14-1 season that resulted in the program’s first national championship in 41 years.

As for the contest itself, featuring the team split into Red and Black squads, the primary attraction will be catching a glimpse of the returning stars from last season’s team while determining which up-and-coming players have earned more prominent roles for the 2022 season.

On offense, Georgia will replace two offensive line starters, one receiver and two running backs. The defense has been undergoing a complete makeover. In addition to the replacement of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Bulldogs will look for eight new starters, including three on the defensive line, both inside linebackers and three defensive backs.

Whatever thoughts coach Kirby Smart has about the proceedings won’t be known until after the game. Georgia’s seventh-year coach will not be available for any pre-scrimmage interviews this week. The Bulldogs will conduct practice numbers 13 and 14 of the spring Tuesday and Thursday.

