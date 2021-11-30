Test - Alabama’s Will Anderson no longer a Georgia fan

“Yeah, I did grow up a Georgia fan,” said Anderson, who went to Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. “I got recruited by them a little bit. I didn’t get too much attention from them, but it worked out well.”

The SEC Championship Game pitting No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium features no less than three players who have been mentioned as Heisman Trophy candidates this season.