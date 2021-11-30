ajc logo
Test - Alabama’s Will Anderson no longer a Georgia fan

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts to his sack of Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) to end the first half during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida and Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Caption
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts to his sack of Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) to end the first half during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida and Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Updated Nov 30, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson grew up following the Georgia Bulldogs, but you won’t hear him complaining about the side he’s lining up for on Saturday.

“Yeah, I did grow up a Georgia fan,” said Anderson, who went to Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. “I got recruited by them a little bit. I didn’t get too much attention from them, but it worked out well.”

The SEC Championship Game pitting No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium features no less than three players who have been mentioned as Heisman Trophy candidates this season.

Caption
November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) makes a handoff to Georgia's running back Zamir White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) makes a handoff to Georgia's running back Zamir White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) makes a handoff to Georgia's running back Zamir White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

